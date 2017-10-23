Tanner Foust is working with Volkswagen on a custom Atlas for the upcoming SEMA Show, and two teaser images on the automotive personality's Instagram account. The shots don't show very much, but the tartan-pattern fabric on the seats suggest the SUV takes a little inspiration from the GTI by using the iconic hot hatch's style of upholstery.

Foust's other photo tells us just a little more about the vehicle. It shows an Atlas with all of the trim and glass removed. A set of black, bolt-on fender flares is a new addition to the body, though. The piece could hint that Volkswagen is imagining the new SUV has a hardcore off-roader for this customized version. As further evidence of this approach, the company to which Foust sends this message specializes in building aftermarket equipment for trucks and SUVs.

The Atlas is still a relative newcomer to the Volkswagen lineup in North America, but it is already proving to be a success. In September, the company delivered 4,095 of them in the United States, which put the SUV's sales ranking behind the 12,038 units of the Jetta and 4,636 examples of the Passat.

Buyers can get the Atlas with either a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 238 horsepower (177 kilowatts) or the venerable 3.6-liter VR6 with 280 hp (208 kW). Both engines use an eight-speed automatic, and the VR6 is available with all-wheel drive. Prices start at $31,425 (after $925 destination) for the base four-cylinder model, and the cost can rise to $49,415 for the SEL Premium grade with 4Motion. For a boost in style, an optional R-Line package adds a revised body kit, 20-inch wheels, and stainless steel pedals.

Source: tannerfoust via Instagram, 2