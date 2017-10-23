Jaguar unleashed its XE SV Project 8 at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, much to the surprise of nearly everyone in attendance. With a 5.0-liter V8 and a whopping 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) on tap, it quickly cemented itself as one of the fastest, most powerful vehicles the company has ever built. Now it could be gunning for the Nürburgring record, according to Autocar.

New spy photos show the XE SV Project 8 taking on the 'Ring, wearing a bright orange finish with a grey livery and racing stripes. Though it looks to be another pre-production example (note the dramatically extended exhaust tips), this particular model should be closer to production than the examples revealed prior. Deliveries are expected early in 2018.

In order to be crowned the fastest four-door car on the Nürburgring, the Jag will have to take down the potent Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which posted a time of 7 minutes 32 seconds earlier in the year. Apart from its potent 592-hp (441-kW) V8, the XE comes fitted with plenty of track-focused features to boot.

All that power comes paired to an all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, propelling it from 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.3 seconds, and on to a top speed of 198 mph (320 kmh). An electronic active differential comes paired with a stiffer suspension, and features like an F1-inspired, silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings, and new carbon ceramic brakes should give the Jag the edge it needs to beat the Alfa.

The XE SV Project 8 is just the second special edition vehicle the British automaker has ever built, following the F-Type Project 7 in 2014. Both cars were built by Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, and like the F-Type, the XE will be produced in extremely limited numbers. Just 300 examples of the sedan will be delivered worldwide.

Source: Automedia