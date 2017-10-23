The Rezvani Tank is now available to build online, and clicking every box in the configurator takes the hardcore off-roader to a price of $305,075. The SUV starts at $178,000, but $127,075 in available options give customers lots of choices in personalizing the vehicle. The first deliveries of them start before the end of the year.

The Tank comes standard with an FCA-sourced 6.4-liter V8 producing 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque that routes through an on-demand four-wheel-drive system.

To improve the performance, buyers can pick from a pair of optional suspension setups. The $5,500 Off-Road Suspension features a six-inch lift, Fox 2.5-inch remote reservoir shocks, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers, and 37-inch off-road tires. Alternatively, the Off Road Extreme Suspension for $12,500 uses Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axles with air lockers and an air compressor. It also includes Dynatrac ProGrip brakes and Fox’s 2.5-inch Internal Bypass Shocks with the firm’s Dual Speed Compression tech. In addition, there are high-performance brakes with larger calipers for $3,500.

Rezvani offers some rather weird options for the Tank. To make the model fit its military-inspired name, customers can pick from three levels of ballistic protection that include protection for the glass, fuel tank, and engine bay, in addition to the body. The B4 grade protects against pistol rounds for $45,000. The B6 level upgrades to security against assault rifles for $60,000. Finally, the B7 version can take an armor-piercing bullet for $97,000.

Buyers worried about something sneaking up on them at night FLIR Thermal Night Vision System for $5,500, too.

Aesthetically, there’s not much that a buyer can do to alter the Tank’s futuristic appearance. On the outside customers can choose from nine colors or pick a custom shade. The wheels come standard in a brushed aluminum finish, but dark gray and black versions are available for $500.

There are a few more options inside. As standard, buyers can choose from black, camel, and red leather. The $3,500 Full Leather Interior option covers the dashboard in hide and adds a suede headliner. Color stitching is an additional $500, and hand-stitched leather floor mats are $650. Customers can also upgrade to a $2,500 Alpine stereo with support for Apple CarPlay.

Rezvani also offers two accessories for the Tank. A weather-proof car cover goes for $750, and a battery trickle charger is $175.

The Tank is shaping up to be an intriguing entry in the rather small hardcore luxury off-roader segment. Its natural competitors would likely be a Mercedes-Benz G-Class or one of Icon 4x4’s modernized Toyota Land Cruisers. However, the Rezvani’s more modern aesthetic brings a different look to the class.

Source: Rezvani