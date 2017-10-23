The 2019 Audi A7 is sharper, sleeker, and overall more refined than its predecessor. The luxury sportback made its debut last week, but already fans are getting to work on rendering the sporty sedan with even more performance cues. Artist Tobias Büttner of Germany has digitally imagined the new A7 with added RS performance bits – and it looks mean.

Up front the angular new grille has been given an appropriate RS makeover. The vertical slats on the base model have been replaced with a honeycomb-style plastic mesh, which carries over to the side vents as well. A "Quattro" logo is displayed prominently on the front fender, as is the new RS badge on the grille.

New wheels, borrowed from the RS5 Sportback, can be seen, and the rear gains a more aggressive diffuser with massive dual exhaust tips. The car is lowered and finished in Audi’s signature Nogaro Blue paint job, completing the sporty theme. Overall, the package isn’t dramatic, but looks ready for production.

If and when the new Audi RS7 does come to fruition, it should be powerful. The base A7 comes with the same turbocharged 3.0-liter gasoline V6 found in the new A8, paired to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. Power is rated at 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, giving it the ability to sprint to 62 mph (100 kmh) in just 5.3 seconds.

The current Audi RS7 is rated at 560 hp (417 kW), or 605 hp (451 kW) with the Performance package equipped. Rumor has it that the new model will come with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 producing upwards of 650 hp (484 kW), with the potential for a 700-hp (521-kW) hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Porsche Panamera.

Source: Tobias Büttner / Facebook