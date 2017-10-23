Hide press release Show press release

Porsche Design extends its prestigious partnership with technology innovator Huawei to introduce the highly anticipated Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10.

The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 offers the ultimate in premium design. As the most exclusive of all devices across the Mate 10 Series, it combines Porsche Design’s aesthetic craft with Huawei’s mobile engineering expertise. Its unique front and back cover design are entirely encased in elegant yet robust glass and come in a luxurious and exclusive Diamond Black colour. In addition to its distinctive look, the device also offers a user interface specially developed by Porsche Design, which is available in two versions. With its specially designed Porsche Design luxury leather case, the device exudes exclusivity. The sleek, beautiful finish makes it a perfect choice for the design and tech-savvy customer alike.

According to research published in July 2016¹, the typical mobile phone user touches his or her phone 2,617 times every day. As such, both brands share a strong commitment to bringing exceptional design, innovative craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology to a device that serves such a fundamental role in our everyday lives. The collaboration delivers highly discerning customers an unrivalled, premium experience with revolutionary speed, extensive battery life and functional design cues.

The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 goes beyond smart, using the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) to herald the dawn of an exciting new era for mobile phones. With built-in dedicated AI processor and machine learning, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 is an intelligent device. As well as ultimate functional design, it delivers superior performance at lightning speed, responding to real-world situations and learning from the user, allowing them to perform at their ultimate. This includes a camera which features the best lenses, self-adjustment, intelligent feedback and AI enabled photo applications as well as a PRO mode to deliver unparalleled photography for users of all levels. Furthermore, with a combination of 6GB RAM and 256GB ROM it is the high-end device in Huawei’s current product range. It features the largest memory cortex of the whole HUAWEI Mate 10 Series, ideal for storing numerous photos, videos and documents.

Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 key features include

A truly unique design which exudes luxury and style, thanks to Porsche Design’s signature brand aesthetic. The premium look and feel appeals to a more discerning customer for whom style as well as substance is front of mind, and who expects the very best that money can buy.

An industry leading 4000mAh battery and smart battery management system, which learns from the user’s behaviour and intelligently allocates resources, combine to avoid power-wastage and maximize battery life. The largest battery size among all flagships on the market combined with Huawei’s SuperCharge technology, means a single, safe, 20-minute charge can supply a whole day’s power, making it ideal for those who use their phone constantly and are always travelling or on the go. What’s more, the intelligent Neural Processing Unit manages power consumption and resource allocation depending on whether the phone is used for camera, business, travel or mobile gaming.

HUAWEI FullView Display means users do not have to compromise on the delivery of the premium quality films and photography created by the device’s intelligent technology. A stunning new 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, barely-there-bezels and HDR10 technology make for an intensely vivid viewing experience with brighter colours. The impressive screen can support a split-screen interface, enabling users to run two apps side by side.

3D curved glass design, large almost borderless FullView and smudge-proof finish result in a beautiful and ergonomic object that is strong enough to withstand daily wear and tear. These features make the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 ideal for the design conscious user, to whom aesthetics are as important as performance.

Easy Talk technology means even the faintest whisper spoken into the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 will be heard clearly at the other end. AI technology will enhance and boost low volume calls, while noisy calls are transformed into high quality conversations with AI-advanced ambient noise cancellation.

The pre-installed real-time AI Accelerated Translator instantly translates text, voice, conversations, and images into 50+ languages across devices. A fingerprint sensor is hidden discreetly on the back of the device for security and ease of use

Co-engineered with renowned professional camera maker and optics expert Leica Camera, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 guarantees professional grade photography without the effort. Top quality 12-megapixel RGB and 20-megapixel monochrome with the world’s largest f/1.6 aperture dual lenses in the new Leica Dual Camera, along with Huawei’s AI features, enable state-of-the-art photographs.

Powered by AI technology, the camera takes photography to the next level, from artistic to intelligent, identifying different scenes in real time – such as plant, snow, beach, and portrait. It automatically adjusts the colour, contrast, brightness and exposure to produce vibrant, sharp, perfectly framed photographs. It delivers AI-powered Bokeh effect by shifting the focal point onto the subject of the photograph for picture-perfect portraits and selfies, and is even capable of capturing clear and sharp pictures of objects in motion.

“With Huawei we have a passionate and world-wide respected partner that shares our values and goals which built the foundation for the creation of the new Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10. We are delighted to continue the successful partnership with Huawei and to bring an outstanding smartphone to the market that meets the expectations of our demanding and tech-savvy customers,” said Jan Becker, CEO Porsche Design Group.

“Our partnership with Porsche Design reflects both brands’ philosophy that superior design is just as important as performance, and with the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 we are proud to have achieved both,” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “A device that is such a huge part of our day to day life that we rely on so heavily, must look and feel absolutely premium whilst also making our lives easier.”

The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 delivers beautiful design and takes the smartphone to a new level of intelligence. The device processes information faster than ever before, thinking quickly and intelligently and learning your habits to become an extension of who you are; faster, more reliable and longer lasting, it helps you perform at your ultimate. It is no longer a smartphone, it’s an intelligent machine.

Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 retails in Europe for €1,395 (RRP) and will be available in Porsche Design Stores and online http://www.porsche-design.com/ starting in early December. The device will also be available in December 2017 at selected Porsche Design Stores worldwide (except USA), and selected Huawei retail stores in Asia, Middle East and Europe. Exclusive UK pre-sale at Harrods starting from early December.