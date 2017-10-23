Car buyers with a $150,000 budget have a wide array of options when shopping for a new ride, ranging from vintage exotics to new supercars. A seller on the New Haven, Connecticut, area Craigslist thinks his highly tuned, rear-wheel drive 2001 Subaru Impreza is worth that much, too. It makes a claimed 655 horsepower (488 kilowatts) at the wheels.

Rather than the original 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine, power now comes from a Toyota-sourced 2JZ inline six with a gargantuan turbocharger. With additional tuning, the seller figures that over 700 hp (522 kW) might be possible. The output runs to the rear-wheels through though a six-speed manual gearbox from Getrag. Extensive modifications are necessary to make the powertrain swap work, including relocating the firewall and altering the transmission tunnel. There are also custom chassis cross members and axles. Inside, there’s a roll cage, Sparco seats, and racing harnesses.

According to the seller’s listing, he bought the Subaru in 2007. When the engine failed, he swapped the mill from an STI. The gearbox wasn’t able to handle the extra output and died. The vehicle then went through three more powerplants, all of which went up in smoke. The Impreza finally received this 2JZ, and roughly 150 miles later, the owner has decided to sell the car.

While the performance is impressive, the price still seems excessive, especially since the seller wants the money in cash. The listing explains the reasoning behind the six-figure number as: “That’s [sic] what its [sic] worth to me. Or atleast [sic] somewhere in the ballpark.”

The seller has posted plenty of additional pictures of the Subaru on his Instagram account. Photos of it doing several burnouts (and so many blown up engines) indicate that the owner drives the car pretty hard. A prospective new owner should probably inspect the vehicle's condition closely.

Source: Craigslist via Reddit, Mistertwo40 via Instagram