Icon's Derelict projects take classic machines with great patina and give them a modern powertrain to keep these beauties on the road. The latest from Jonathan Wards' crew is a green and gray 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud with a vintage appearance but a big boost in power under the hood. Jay Leno takes a look at it in the latest video from Jay Leno's Garage.

From the outside, you wouldn't notice the extensive modifications, other than a set of 18-inch wheels and tiny Derelict emblems. However, the only mechanical detail that comes from the original Rolls is a short section at the center of the chassis. Up front, Icon ditches the original inline six in favor of General Motors' LS7 7.0-liter V8 with around 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). The firm also installs a new independent front suspension and Brembo brakes. Additional stiffening makes the underpinnings far more rigid, too. Similar suspension and brake upgrades improve the rear axle.

This Rolls originally belonged to a cosmetics company that used it for carrying clients and the bosses. The car was then a gift to an executive when he retired. However, the sedan just sat around until Ward acquired the vehicle. The body had a great patina, but the interior was full of mold. According to Ward, the situation was so bad that Icon had to hire a hazmat crew to take care of the problem before the overhaul began.

The Derelict Silver Cloud retains a stock-looking cabin. Icon fits green leather, ivory carpets, and a fabulous wood dashboard. New gauges keep the original aesthetic but are thoroughly behind the vintage-inspired faces.

The sedan looks like a blast to drive. The new engine makes the old Rolls hustle, and the overhauled suspension keeps the ride comfy. Icon still plans to do a few more tweaks to the car before shipping it to the owner in Australia.

Source: Jay Leno's Garage via YouTube