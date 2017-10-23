Gordon Murray engineering deity to launch his own car manufacturing firm.
The man who can’t legally be mentioned without a nod to his association with the McLaren F1, Professor Gordon Murray, is to launch his own car company.
Gordon Murray Automotive will, according to the shiny press release attached below, create low volume cars featuring innovative designs. The firm’s first model will be unveiled on November 3 during an exhibition displaying all of the cars Professor Murray has been involved in over his 50-year career.
The new, yet to be named, car will feature Murray’s iStream production process. iStream is designed to make strong, light structures quickly and cheaply, enabling manufacturers to mass produce complex structures more easily. Its most famous outings so far have been Murray’s own T25 city car and on the Yamaha Sports Ride concept car.
Gordon Murray Automotive isn’t only there to make its own cars, but to produce low volume vehicles for other manufacturers as well. No future clients have been revealed so far, but expect a fair amount of noise to be made by whoever uses them – iStream, Gordon Murray, and McLaren F1 will likely be mentioned with abandon.
Professor McLaren F1 commented: "The new manufacturing business significantly expands the capabilities of our group of companies. With our first new car, we will demonstrate a return to the design and engineering principles that have made the McLaren F1 such an icon."
The car will be revealed at an exhibition celebrating Murray’s 50 years in the biz, dubbed "One Formula." Every car Professor Murray has worked on will be under the same roof for the first time in history. This includes, obviously, the McLaren F1.
GORDON MURRAY LAUNCHES NEW LOW-VOLUME CAR MANUFACTURING COMPANY
- Gordon Murray Automotive will take new designs into limited-run production
- First car will be a flagship model, with a return to the principles applied to the McLaren F1
- Further details of the car released on Friday 3 November at ‘One Formula’ exhibition, celebrating 50 years of Gordon Murray car design – www.oneformulagordonmurray.com
- New company will also have capability to produce low-volume cars for external customers
23 October 2017 - Gordon Murray has announced a new vehicle manufacturing company – Gordon Murray Automotive – which will take innovative car designs into limited-run production. The company’s first car will be a flagship model launched under a new Gordon Murray brand, which will buck the current trend for ever more complicated and heavy vehicles.
Cars built by the new business will be based on a new version of Gordon Murray Design’s revolutionary automotive production system, iStream. The new Gordon Murray Automotive business will also be able to manufacture vehicles on a low-volume basis for external customers.
“The new manufacturing business significantly expands the capabilities of our group of companies,” explained Professor Gordon Murray. “With our first new car, we will demonstrate a return to the design and engineering principles that have made the McLaren F1 such an icon.”
Gordon Murray Automotive forms part of a new corporate organisation for the engineering group, and is positioned as a sister company to Gordon Murray Design.
2017 marks several significant anniversaries for Gordon Murray, notably his 50th year in vehicle engineering and design, the 10th year of operation for Gordon Murray Design, 25 years since the McLaren F1 road car entered production, and the 10th anniversary of the company’s innovative and disruptive automotive manufacturing technology, trademarked iStream®.
These will all be celebrated in November with a unique exhibition that will gather – for the first and possibly only time in one location – almost every race and road car from Gordon Murray’s 50-year career. It will showcase familiar milestone cars, as well as a number of designs that have never or rarely been on show before. See www.oneformulagordonmurray.com for more details.