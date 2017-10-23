Aston Martin is unstoppable these days. The British exotic automaker recently launched the DB11 Volante and is currently working on the 2019 Vantage. It now also has a submarine and a block of flats in Miami, which will be soon joined by another super project, the final production version of the Valkyrie mid-engined sports car . Apparently, according to a new report, there's even more coming from the marque, as in the next five or six years we will also see two brand new Lagonda models.

Speaking to Car and Driver, the brand’s CEO Andy Palmer has confirmed the Lagonda Taraf will be joined by two new Lagonda products, which should be launched by 2023. However, contrary to earlier reports, they won’t be traditional three-box sedans. The two new models won’t be SUVs either, as the automaker will soon have the DBX SUV to rival the Bentley Bentayga and the production version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

“The truth is, I don’t want either of them to be what you’d call a traditional sedan,” Palmer told the publication in a recent interview. “If we just do another three-box sedan, it’s going to be hard to break into that market. So what I’m challenging the design guys to do is to look for something that breaks that duopoly [between Rolls-Royce and Bentley], but which still has appeal to what is a relatively conservative market and still very much a chauffeur-driven market.”

What is known about the two new exclusive models is that they will be based on the same platform that will underpin the upcoming Aston Martin DBX. Most of the engines will be shared as well, possibly including the electric powertrain that the British company is working on.

“We’re looking for something that breaks the status quo,” Palmer promised.

Source: Car and Driver