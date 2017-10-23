Carlex Design is presenting its take on the Mercedes-Benz Vito and V-Class duo, which turns the vans into luxurious people-carriers with sporty exterior touches. The goal of this conversion, according to the tuning company, is to achieve “a more appealing and glaring look,” thanks to the full aerodynamic body kit with new bumpers, side skirts, rear diffuser with integrated exhaust pipes, rear roof spoiler, and new five twin-spoke alloy wheels.

Carlex is keeping most of the details in secret, but the attached photos reveal one of the available colors for the Vito will be a clear white paint with contrasting gloss black roof, side mirror caps, and air intakes surrounds, as well as stylish green stripes on the front bumper and the side sills. Interestingly, the gloss black rear diffuser has a small gap at the center for the factory-installed towbar – not something you see every day on a tuned vehicle.

Once you get inside the cabin, you’ll be surrounded by a luxurious atmosphere with leather seats, steering wheel, and gear shift. The interior is finished in black with many contrasting white stitches, as well as a couple of green stitches matching the exterior stripes. No other notable changes are visible from the first photos, but there might be some more upgrades hiding underneath the surface.

Carlex says it will start offering the tuned V-Class and Vito by the end of the year, when it will also reveal more details about the two passenger vans. Pricing is not available at the moment.

Source: Carlex Design