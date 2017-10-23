After last week’s teaser video briefly showing the exterior design, Hennessey is back with a new render to provide a glimpse into the Venom F5’s cabin. We only get to see a section of the dashboard and it appears to be dipped in carbon fiber to keep the weight as low as possible. Those three circular air vents are similar in appearance and layout with the three-pipe exhaust system and we have a feeling that’s not a coincidence.

The new image also allows us to see the wide touchscreen without any sort of physical buttons around it. The screen appears to be sitting quite low on the dashboard, but that’s unlikely to be an issue for people shopping for a hypercar that might just reach the magical 300-mph mark.

Because the attached image is not of the highest resolution, we can’t make out what it says to the right of the yellow “F5” in the top-right corner of the display. On the bottom right corner, it likely says “AAA” and is linked to the car’s carbon fiber front spoiler, so it might have something to do with aerodynamics. Judging by the white bullets, this will be one of the display modes of the infotainment system.

Elsewhere, we can notice the shift paddles behind the steering wheel, along with what might be the slot to insert the part carbon part aluminum key, unless that serves a different purpose. Other visible features include the alloy footrest and yellow leather surfaces with white stitching on the lower section of the door panels as well as on the upper area of the dashboard.

6 photos

Scheduled to debut on November 1 at SEMA in Las Vegas, the all-new hypercar from Hennessey is expected to have more than the 1,451 horsepower offered by the Venom GT and is shaping up to become the world’s fastest street-legal production car.

Source: Hennessey