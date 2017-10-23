Toyota has been making taxis for Japan since 1936 with the launch of the Model AA and now it’s getting ready to roll out a new one. Aptly named “JPN Taxi,” the people carrier gets a tall roof to provide a more than generous amount of headroom and comes with an elongated wheelbase granting an abundance of legroom. Thanks to its low, flat floor and the wide opening of the large rear sliding door, getting in and out of the vehicle is going to be a piece of cake.

While the exterior styling is not what you would call exciting, Toyota says it draws inspiration from the Crown large sedan via the shiny front grille featuring a horizontal lattice motif. We’re particularly fond of the side mirrors mounted on the front fenders to give the JPN Taxi a retro vibe. Toyota is going to sell the car in an entry-level Nagomi specification and a high-end Takumi, with only the latter getting bi-LED headlights as well as vertical lights mounted on the D-pillars.

As with every taxi, it’s the interior that matters the most. There are grab handles where you’d want them to be, along with big windows ensuring great visibility, and a spacious trunk that can swallow 401 liters of cargo. It can easily accommodate wheelchair users and there’s LED illumination on the outer rear seats to easily find the latch to plug in the seat belt at night.

Toyota says the JPN Taxi’s cabin remains quiet at all times thanks to plenty of sound-deadening material combined with soundproof glass for the windows. To further boost comfort, there’s an air purifier for those sitting on the front seats, while the aforementioned Takumi variant comes fitted with rear air vents, roof-mounted air circulator, and heated rear seats.

Naturally, safety was a top priority during the development phase and there are a total of six airbags as standard equipment together with the Toyota Safety Sense C (TSS-C) suit of systems. Collision avoidance support is also included right from the start, while at an additional cost buyers can order a system that will detect obstacles and help the driver avoid an accident.

Regardless of trim, both versions feature a 1.5-liter engine compatible with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sending power to the front wheels and promising to deliver great fuel economy (19.4 kilometers (12 miles) / liter in Japan’s JC08 test cycle).

Already available on order, the 2018 JPN Taxi starts off at 3,277,800 yen (about $29,900) for the base model and rises to 3,499,200 yen ($30,800) for the range-topping model. The company’s plan is to sell 1,000 units per month and will use its new taxi during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Toyota will have the JPN Taxi on display later this week at the Tokyo Motor Show where it will share the stage with numerous other premieres, including the Sora fuel cell bus, the Fine-Comfort Vehicle concept, and the tiny i-Ride concept. Other interesting showcars will be the TJ Cruiser and GR HV Sports, joined by the road-going 2018 Century and the near-production next-gen Crown.

Source: Toyota