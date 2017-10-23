Think of it as a budget-friendly 911 R.

Porsche has pledged to introduce more “pure” models in the same vein as the 911 R and 911 GT3 Touring and now it’s living up to that promise with yet another derivative. This time around, it’s easier on the wallet as it starts off as a base Carrera before getting rid of the rear seats and the infotainment system for the sake of shaving off weight. If you can’t live without any of the two, Porsche will be more than happy to put them back in without asking more money. How nice of them, isn’t it?

What they won’t do is reinstall some of the sound absorption material eliminated for the same purpose: to cut fat. Thanks to all the weight-saving measures, the new 911 Carrera Touring is 20 kilograms (44 pounds) lighter than the standard model with comparable equipment and that means it tips the scales at 1,425 kg (3,142 lbs).

Speaking of equipment, the 911 Carrera T has some goodies you can’t get on the regular Carrera, like the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) bringing the sports car closer to the road by 20 millimeters. In addition, this newly added Touring flavor has a “weight-optimized” Sport Chrono Package and a shortened shift lever for the manual gearbox featuring shorter transmission ratios. To sweeten the pot, optional rear-axle steering can be added – something which you can’t do on a normal Carrera.

At the heart of the 911 Carrera T is the same biturbo flat-six 3.0-liter engine with 370 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 450 Newton-meters of torque. As a result of the diet, the back-to-basics 911 has a better power-to-weight ratio and offers improved acceleration via the shorter rear axle ratio and mechanical differential lock by being able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds or a tenth of a second quicker than the standard Carrera. It needs 15.1 seconds to hit 124 mph (200 kph) from a standstill en route to a top speed of more than 180 mph (290 kph).

While the Touring is tailored to those on the look for a pure driving experience, Porsche will still sell the car with an optional PDK. In this case, the sprint to 62 mph takes 4.2 seconds whereas the run from 0 to 124 mph will necessitate 14.5 seconds before maxing out at the same 180+ mph.

Sitting on 20-inch wheels borrowed from the hotter Carrera S, the Touring model can be visually distinguished by its new aero front spoiler lip and grey metallic side mirror caps. It also gets model-exclusive logos and centrally positioned black tailpipes for the standard sports exhaust system. To further set it apart from the normal Carrera, Porsche has added slats in the rear lid grille.

Hopping inside the cabin, the first thing you’ll notice is that blank space in the center console where you’d normally find the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). Like we said before, you can ask Porsche to add it as a no-cost option. There are four-way electrically adjustable sports seats with a Sport-Tex fabric for the centers or you can have body-hugging full bucket seats – another first for an entry-level Carrera. The T interior package rounds off the list of niceties by combining several colors to spice up the cabin furthermore.

Let’s talk money. Porsche wants €107,553 in Germany where the standard 911 Carrera costs about €10,000 less. In the United States, the 911 Carrera T retails for $102,100 (excluding $1,050 fees) or $11,000 more than the version upon which it’s based.

Orders are already being taken, with deliveries in the U.S. to kick off from March 2018.

Source: Porsche

 

Less is more – the new Porsche 911 Carrera T

With the 911 Carrera T, Porsche is reviving the puristic concept behind the 911 T of 1968: less weight, shorter transmission ratios from the manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive with mechanical rear differential lock for an enhanced performance and intense driving pleasure.

The new model’s unique appearance is based on the 911 Carrera and its engine delivers 272 kW (370 hp; Fuel consumption combined 9.5 – 8.5 l/100 km; CO2emissions 215 – 193 g/km). The 911 Carrera T – at Porsche, “T” stands for Touring – also boasts several other equipment features that are not available for the 911 Carrera, including the PASM sports chassis as standard, lowered by 20 mm, the weight-optimised Sport Chrono Package, a shortened shift lever with red shift pattern and Sport-Tex seat centres. The rear-axle steering, which is not available for the 911 Carrera, is available as an option for the 911 Carrera T.

Every aspect of the equipment in the 911 Carrera T is designed to optimise sportiness and deliver lightweight construction: The rear window and rear side windows are made from lightweight glass and the door trims feature opening loops. The sound absorption has been largely reduced. The rear seats have been omitted along with the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), though both are still available on request at no additional cost. The result of the lightweight construction measures: At an unladen weight of 1,425 kilograms, the two-seater is 20 kilograms lighter than a 911 Carrera with comparable equipment.

The 911 Carrera T will be available from January 2018 and can be pre-ordered now. In Germany, the price will be EUR 107,553 including VAT and country-specific features.

A sporty design and unique appearance

The design of the 911 Carrera T highlights the emotionality and sportiness of the coupé with rear-axle transmission. The body parts and wheels function as clear differentiating elements. At the front, the 911 Carrera T features an aerodynamically optimised front spoiler lip, and the Sport Design exterior mirrors are painted in Agate Grey Metallic. From the side, the new model is easily recognisable thanks to its 20-inch Carrera S wheels in Titan Grey. The “911 Carrera T” logos represent another distinctive feature at the side. The rear view is characterised by the slats in the rear lid grille, the Porsche logo, the “911 Carrera T” model designation in Agate Grey and the sports exhaust system provided as standard, with centrally positioned tailpipes painted in black. The exterior colour options are Black, Lava Orange, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue, as well as the metallic colours Carrara White, Jet Black and GT Silver.

A puristic interior concept and new interior package

The appearance of the passenger compartment also has a sporty and puristic emphasis. The driver enjoys black, four-way, electric sports seats with a seat centre in Sport-Tex fabric, while the headrests feature a “911” logo stitched in black. This new Carrera T model also comes with the option to choose full bucket seats for the first time. Steering actions are completed via the GT sports steering wheel with leather rim, and the mode switch provided on the steering wheel as standard allows the driver to select different driving programmes. The shortened shift lever with shift pattern in red remains exclusive to the 911 Carrera T. The decorative trims on the dashboard and doors are black, as are the door opening loops. A new addition is the T interior package, which creates an even sportier look with the contrasting colours of Racing Yellow, Guards Red or GT Silver. These colours can be used to add visual accents on various interior components, such as the seat belts, the “911” logo on the headrests, the door opening loops or the centres of the Sport-Tex seats.

Improved weight-to-power ratio plus enhanced performance

The six-cylinder flat engine with a displacement of three litres and twin turbocharging generates an output of 272 kW (370 hp) and a maximum torque of 450 Nm, delivering between 1,750 rpm and 5,000 rpm. The weight-to-power ratio has been improved to 3.85 kg/hp, ensuring enhanced performance and more agile driving dynamics. Thanks to a shorter rear axle ratio and mechanical differential lock, the 911 Carrera T can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the 911 Carrera Coupé. The model reaches the 200-km/h limit in just 15.1 seconds. Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) is also available as an option on the Carrera T, enabling the vehicle to reach 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, and 200 km/h in 14.5 seconds. Both transmission variants enable a top speed of over 290 km/h.