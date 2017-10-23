The Ford Mustang has always been a competitor, whether on the road or on the track. That’s why the Blue Oval today has announced a second performance package for the V8-powered GT that aficionados of the race course should take note of. The aptly named Performance Pack Level 2 is a step above the current Performance Pack available on the Mustang GT, and comes with a number of unique features to boot.

The most notable changes come on the exterior, which is defined by a lower, more aggressive stance. The Mustang GT gains features like a high-performance front splitter – which is said to create 24 pounds (10 kilograms) of downforce at 80 miles per hour (128 kilometers per hour) – a new rear spoiler, retuned steering, and an updated MagneRide suspension. That tuned suspension is fitted with a 67 percent stiffer rear stabilizer bar, a 12 percent stiffer front stabilizer bar, 20 percent stiffer front springs, and 13 percent staffers rear springs over the standard Performance Pack.

A set of 19-inch wheels, custom designed by longtime tire and wheel engineer Chauncy Eggleston, come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Tires (19x10.5-inch front, and 19x11-inch rear), which are a hefty 1.5 inches (38.1 millimeters) wider than those found on the Performance Pack Level 1. Together with the retuned suspension, the wheels help bring the Mustang more than a half-inch closer to the pavement.

Apart from the features previously mentioned, Performance Pack Level 2 comes with the same go-fast bits you’d expect to find on Performance Pack Level 1. Those features include things like antilock brake tuning, unique stability control, electric power-assisted steering, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers with larger rotors, a k-brace, a larger radiator, a silver-painted strut tower brace, and a Torsen rear differential with 3.73 axle ratio. Naturally, Performance Pack Level 2 can only be had with a manual transmission.

With all those extra performance add-ons in place, the car "will just beg you to go faster," says Jamie Cullen, Ford supervisor for vehicle dynamic development. "The car has lightning-quick response and never gives up grip." Those ticking the box for the Performance Pack Level 2 will also get the option of leather or cloth Recaro seats.

Ford doesn’t say how much the new package will cost just yet, but expect a slight bumper over the $4,000 premium it currently asks for the Performance Pack Level 1 on the Mustang GT. The package is now available to order, and will reach North American Ford dealerships this spring.

Source: Ford