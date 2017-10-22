Putting the hot in hot rod, this highly unusual 1932 Ford has had a heart transplant and now it’s rocking a V8 3.0-liter engine taken from an unspecified 1989 Ferrari, so probably sourced from a 308 and similar to the one inside the Lancia Thema 8.32. The people behind the project decided to go one step further and slapped on a pair of turbochargers to turn the Coupe into a 950-horsepower monster, complete with the prancing horse badges and a Vintage Flatz satin red body as another nod to the vehicle's Maranello connections.

But there is more to this street rod than its Ferrari engine as basically everything has been overhauled, including an independent rear suspension and a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox with a race clutch. Disc brakes at both front and rear axles are hiding behind the custom 18-inch wheels teamed up with slicks and KW suspension race shocks.

Photos of the interior cabin have not been included, but the listing says it has also gone through extensive upgrades and there’s now a complete race roll cage, bucket seat with five-point harness, power windows, and Dakota Digital gauges.

The $250,000 asking price is quite steep, but this is far from being your typical modified three-door ’32 fiberglass Ford. The “Fordrrari" was first shown as a work-in-progress project a couple of years ago at the SEMA show in Las Vegas and is now looking for a new owner through the MP Classics World dealer located in Los Angeles, California.

As a final note, this isn’t actually the first Ford Ferrari “hybrid” as in the 1970s the “Deucari” had a Deuce Roadster body combined with the 320-horsepower V12 engine borrowed from a Ferrari 365 GT 2+2.

You can check out the full technical specifications of the Ferrari-powered 1932 Ford Coupe at the source link below.

Source: MP Classics World