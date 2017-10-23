Halloween hasn't even arrived, but the high-end department store Neiman Marcus has already shipped out its holiday catalog. The talk of the 2017 edition is the inclusion of a set of his’n’hers Rolls-Royce Dawns in fetching shades of Lago di Como-inspired Coniston Blue and Saint Tropez, which is orange to the uninitiated. These bespoke convertibles come with a number of other special touches, including silver hoods and dark gray fabric tops.

Plus, the sumptuous interior packages would impress even the most cynical members of the super-rich. The Coniston Blue example features dark brushed metal across the dashboard and as accents elsewhere. Conversely, the Saint-Tropez-colored convertible uses Canadel open-pore wood throughout the cabin.

Neiman Marcus is asking $439,625 and $445,750 for them, respectively. The Dawns go on sale at 8:00 AM EDT on November 2, 2017.

The Neiman Marcus catalog has come out ever year since 1939, filled with improbably weird ideas for people who have an inverse proportion of money and imagination. Previous items have included a submarine, the sarcophagus with an actual mummy inside, and the most expensive item ever, a private jet. Clearly the Rolls-Royces feature at the more affordable end of the spectrum – think of them as rather oversized stocking fillers.

Source: Neiman Marcus