Source: G-Power
G-POWER 5-Series (G30 / G31): Executive express with up to 460 hp and 860 Nm!
While G-POWER’s reputation as a premier BMW M car tuner stretches back more than 35 years, their engineers are also adept at increasing the power of BMW’s mainstream engines. The current BMW 5 Series
(G30 / G31) range is thus prime candidate for their art.
Key Facts: G-POWER 5-Series (G30 / G31)
- Bi-Tronik 5 V1 (petrol), e.g. 540i:
400 hp / 294 kW at 6,000 rpm (+60 hp / 44 kW) 540 Nm at 4,500 rpm (+90 Nm)
- D-Tronik 5 V1 (diesel) e.g. M550d xDrive:
460 hp / 290 kW at 4,200 rpm (+60 hp / 44 kW) 860 Nm at 2,500 rpm (+100 Nm)
- External power module Bi-Tronik 5 V1 or D-Tronik 5 V1: from 2,318.32 euro
- 20-inch G-POWER HURRICANE RR forged alloy wheels
(f) 9.0x20-inch with 245/35R20 tyres, (r) 10.5x20 inch with 285/30R20 tyres, from 6,680.67 euro
- 21-inch G-POWER HURRICANE RR forged alloy wheels (f) 9.0x21-inch with 255/30R21 tyres, (r) 10.5x21-inch with 295/25R21 tyres, from 7,647.06 euro
(All prices are net.)
The proven G-POWER Bi-Tronik 5 V1 module is the key to extracting peak performance from the 3.0 litre TwinPower Turbo straight six petrol engine that powers the 540i. Forced aspiration provides the standard engine with a healthy 340 hp (250 kW), and 450 Nm of torque. The G-POWER conversion boosts this to 400 hp (294 kW), along with 540 Nm of torque.
The D-Tronik 5 V1 works particularly well with the two most potent 3.0 litre turbo diesel straight six engines that power the M550d and the 540d, taking their performance to even greater heights.
The G-POWER conversion ramps the M550d’s standard output of 400 hp (294 kW) and 760 Nm of torque to 460hp (338 kW), with a stump pulling 860 Nm. Meanwhile, the 540d sees an increases in its output from 320 hp (235 kW) to 385 hp (283 kW), with peak torque up from 680 Nm to 750 Nm. Versions of the D-Tronik 5 V1 module are also available for the 530d, as well as the four-cylinder 520d and 525d models.
To ensure that engine reliability and longevity remain uncompromised, G-POWER retains all the factory diagnostic and engine protection functions. In addition, the extra power is locked out after a cold start until the safe operating oil temperature as specified by BMW is reached. At the other end of the scale, power is automatically reduced when the water or oil temperatures reach their pre-set limits.
To improve both looks and handling, G-POWER offer 5-Series owners their bespoke HURRICANE RR ultra-light forged alloy wheels in two different sizes: 9.0 and 10.5x20-inch, with 245/35R20 and 285/30R20 tyres, or 9.0 and 10.5x21-inch, with 255/30R21 and 295/25R21 tyres.
