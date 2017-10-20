The BMW-tuning specialists at G-Power have some fresh upgrades for the latest 5 Series that give the already powerful engines a boost in output. Having access to the extra power only requires the installation of an additional engine control module.

The D-Tronik 5 V1 is specifically for BMW’s 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine and can give them a major upgrade in output. For example, the M550d xDrive with this tuning produces 453 horsepower (338 kW) – 59 hp (44 kW) more than stock – and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of torque – a 74-lb-ft (100-Nm) upgrade. Alternatively, it can push the 540d to 380 hp (283 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), versus 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm).

In addition, there’s the Bi-Tronik 5 V1 for BMW’s 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline-fueled mill. It can push the 540i to 394 hp (294 kW), a 59-hp (44-kW) upgrade, and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm), an extra 66 lb-ft (90 Nm).

G-Power charges 2,318.32 euros ($2,730 at current exchange rates) for both of these modules. The parts retain BMW’s factory diagnostics and engine protections. They also don’t produce the full output until the oil reaches the safe operating temperature and the system cuts back the power if the fluid temps rise too high.

Once owners boost the power of their new 5 Series, they might want to upgrade the sedan's look, too. G-Power's new set of wheels offers a way to upgrade the model's aesthetics. The Hurricane RR design features five sets of double spokes, and customers can get them in multiple finishes. The design is available in 20- and 21-inch diameters. Regardless of the diameter, they are nine inches wide in front and 10.5 inches in the rear. The 20-inch version goes for 6,680.67 euros ($7,868) or 7,647.06 euros ($9,006) to get the 21-inch model.

Source: G-Power