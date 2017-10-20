With a high-strength steel frame, an equally durable aluminum body, and plenty of added safety features, the Ford F-150 is one of the safest pickups on the road. For 2017, that safety has been recognized furthermore by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The IIHS today announced the F-150 as a 2017 Top Safety Pick.

With "Good" ratings in all five IIHS crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints – as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention, the F-150 was given the prestigious honor. Both the crew cab and extended cab versions of the F-150 meet those criteria with the optional autobrake feature equipped.

According to the IIHS, the F-150 avoided collisions in track tests at 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers per hour) and 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour), thanks in part to the optional forward collision warning component that meets NHTSA standards. The only two areas where the F-150 fell short was in the headlight test, where it received a Poor rating, and in the child seat latch ease of use test, where received a Marginal rating.

Along with five-star safety, the Ford F-150 comes with plenty of performance to boot. The pickup comes with the option of either a 3.3-liter V6 good for 265 pound-feet (359 Newton-meters) of torque, a 2.7-liter biturbo V6 good for 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 good for 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque, or a 5.0-liter V8 good for 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. All engines, apart from the base V6, come aired to a new 10-speed automatic.

The 2018 Ford F-150 starts at just $27,380 for the base XL trim, with the range-topping Limited model coming in at $60,520. No matter the trim, the F-150 remains one of the safest pickups you can buy today.

Source: IIHS