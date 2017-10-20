If you’re looking to be a star at the next Rolls-Royce club meet or just have the rarest pickup on your block, check out the 1926 Rolls-Royce 40/50HP Silver Ghost truck conversion that Bonhams has up for auction on November 11 in Los Angeles. The company expects to sell it for between $50,000 and $70,000 – for comparison, a 2018 F-150 Limited starts at $61,815 (after $1,295 destination).

The odd Rolls comes from the collection of Lindley Bothwell a vintage racer and car collector. According to Bonhams auction listing, Bothwell once set a speed record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a 1913 Peugeot, and at one point he had the largest private collection of antique cars in the country.

The Rolls has spent its entire life in California. A woman in Santa Monica took delivery of the car on May 27, 1926. Bothwell acquired the vehicle in the 1940s for use on his ranch, but apparently he didn’t have much use for the original sedan bodywork. Bothwell kept the front end in place but hacked off the back, replacing it with a wooden pickup bed.

Bonhams doesn’t offer powertrain details about this Rolls. Originally, the Silver Ghost likely packed a 7.4-liter inline-six engine and a four-speed manual gearbox.

The Rolls’ condition looks generally good, but the new owner should be ready to do some work to the machine. The auction listing notes, “an absence of use in the last few years, has clearly seen it loose the shine from some of its cosmetics and there is evidence of some small creatures taking sanction in the cab compartment!”

This custom Rolls pickup could be quite a sight after a little restoration. After a lifetime as a work truck, a concours-quality rehab isn’t necessary. After cleaning out the critters and making sure the mechanicals are road worthy, the new owner could become the most popular person at the local cars and coffee meet.

Source: Bonhams