The company adds a new exterior color and some additional standard tech.
Nissan keeps the Maxima fresh by adding small tweaks to the sedan for the 2018 model year. For example, buyers now get standard Android Auto, which is an addition to the infotainment system’s existing support for Apple CarPlay. Rear seat passengers also get a pair of USB ports for charging their devices. The automaker also expands the sedan’s color palette because the exterior is now available in the new Carnelian Red shade with black accents for the grille.
The company also previously announced automatic emergency braking as a standard feature for much of its 2018 lineup, including the Maxima. The tech uses radar to monitor the distance from vehicle’s ahead and signals drivers if a collision is possible. If there’s no response, the system can automatically begin reducing the speed.
The only available drivetrain remains a 3.5-liter V6 producing 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and a CVT that drives the front wheels.
Nissan introduced the current generation of the Maxima for the 2016 model year. The company gave the sedan’s design a radical revision by adding a floating roof and more prominent V-shaped grille. Sporty changes like a flat-bottomed steering wheel pointed to the automaker’s efforts to revive the Maxima’s former tagline as a four-door sports car.
For the 2017 model year, Nissan further upgraded the Maxima by adding support for Apple CarPlay. The automaker also introduced the $1,345 Medallion Package and $990 Dynamic Package options.
The table below compares Maxima pricing year over year. Note, the company increased the destination charge from $835 for the 2017 model year to $885 for the 2018 examples of the sedan.
|2018 Nissan Maxima Pricing versus 2017 Maxima
|
Trim
|
2018 Price (After Destination)
|
2017 Price (After Destination)
|
Difference
|
Maxima S
|
$33,905
|
$33,395
|$510
|
Maxima SV
|
$35,905
|
$35,375
|$530
|
Maxima SL
|
$38,325
|
$37,875
|$450
|
Maxima SR
|
$39,165
|
$38,655
|$510
|
Maxima Platinum
|
$41,575
|
$40,825
|$750
Source: Nissan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2018 Nissan Maxima, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. It is available in five well-equipped models: Maxima S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum, each equipped with a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine and performance-oriented Xtronic transmission.
For 2018, Nissan's flagship sedan adds standard Android Auto™ (in addition to Apple CarPlay™), two available rear USB charge ports, a revised color palette including new premium Carnelian Red color, and new black accents are added to its dramatic V-motion grille. The 2018 Maxima also carries over the late 2017 model year additions of standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) on all grade levels.
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2018 Nissan Maxima:
|
Maxima S
|
$33,020 USD
|
Maxima SV
|
$35,020 USD
|
Maxima SL
|
$37,440 USD
|
Maxima SR
|
$38,280 USD
|
Maxima Platinum
|
$40,690 USD
Destination and Handling $885.
About the 2018 Maxima
Maxima again offers a distinctive upscale look that features a wide stance, bold front end, Nissan signature V-Motion grille, LED daytime running lights and floating roof appearance. Its bespoke-style interior design offers available Ascot premium leather seating surfaces with diamond-quilted inserts, unique faceted finishers and a sporty D-shape steering wheel.
The standard 300-horspower 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine is matched with a performance-oriented Xtronic transmission featuring D-Step shifting logic that provides rapid shifts at high throttle openings. The refined handling and ride comfort of the Maxima starts with a 4-wheel independent suspension with monotube rear shock absorbers. The sporty Maxima SR grade features unique tuning and 19-inch wheels and tires to add even more performance.
Available technology features include standard NissanConnectSM with Navigation featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The system includes an 8.0-inch touch-screen display, along with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio and SiriusXM® Travel Link™ applications (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately). Maxima Platinum models include standard NissanConnect with Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The system's wide range of features includes automatic collision notification, remote start via smartphone, emergency call, stolen vehicle locator and more (six-month free trial; subscription required, sold separately).
The 2018 Maxima also offers an extensive range of available safety, security and driving aids, including Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA).
The 2018 Nissan Maxima is assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee, with engines assembled in Decherd, Tennessee.
