Nissan keeps the Maxima fresh by adding small tweaks to the sedan for the 2018 model year. For example, buyers now get standard Android Auto, which is an addition to the infotainment system’s existing support for Apple CarPlay. Rear seat passengers also get a pair of USB ports for charging their devices. The automaker also expands the sedan’s color palette because the exterior is now available in the new Carnelian Red shade with black accents for the grille.

The company also previously announced automatic emergency braking as a standard feature for much of its 2018 lineup, including the Maxima. The tech uses radar to monitor the distance from vehicle’s ahead and signals drivers if a collision is possible. If there’s no response, the system can automatically begin reducing the speed.

The only available drivetrain remains a 3.5-liter V6 producing 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and a CVT that drives the front wheels.

Nissan introduced the current generation of the Maxima for the 2016 model year. The company gave the sedan’s design a radical revision by adding a floating roof and more prominent V-shaped grille. Sporty changes like a flat-bottomed steering wheel pointed to the automaker’s efforts to revive the Maxima’s former tagline as a four-door sports car.

For the 2017 model year, Nissan further upgraded the Maxima by adding support for Apple CarPlay. The automaker also introduced the $1,345 Medallion Package and $990 Dynamic Package options.

The table below compares Maxima pricing year over year. Note, the company increased the destination charge from $835 for the 2017 model year to $885 for the 2018 examples of the sedan.





2018 Nissan Maxima Pricing versus 2017 Maxima Trim 2018 Price (After Destination) 2017 Price (After Destination) Difference Maxima S $33,905 $33,395 $510 Maxima SV $35,905 $35,375 $530 Maxima SL $38,325 $37,875 $450 Maxima SR $39,165 $38,655 $510 Maxima Platinum $41,575 $40,825 $750



Source: Nissan