Porsche has just turned up the heat on the 718 Boxster and Cayman by launching the more powerful GTS version. Their 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer-four engine now pumps out 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque from models with the dual-clutch gearbox (309 lb-ft (419 Nm) from the manual). Regardless of whether buyers choose the coupe or the roadster, the latest variants get to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds. Now, you can build one extensively on Porsche's configurator. The GTS trim of the Cayman starts at $80,850 (after $1,050 for destination) or $82,950 for the Boxster. However, if you tick every conceivable option box the convertible's price grows to a massive $145,545 due to $62,595 in available upgrades.

To be fair, there's absolutely no reason to spend so much in upgrades because the GTS comes nicely equipped from the factory with performance features like the Sport Chrono Package, torque vectoring, and Porsche Active Suspension Management. If you’re looking to spend your money smartly, check out the $3,690 GTS Interior Package that adds a red or silver tachometer with matching interior stitching and seatbelts, the GTS logo on the headrests, and carbon fiber trim.

If a buyer has the cash, then Porsche can build the customer a highly personalized vehicle. There are 12 exterior colors available from the factory, including Carmine Red, Chalk, Lava Orange, Miami Blue for $2,580. If the dozen choices aren’t enough, clients can pick a custom paint-to-sample shade for $5,500. In addition, the convertible top comes in black, blue, red, or brown. Full LED headlights go for $2,140.

Porsche also offers four sets of wheels. The base units come from the Carrera S and are 20 inches in diameter. For $1,190 buyers can add 20-inch Carrera Classic or Carrera Sport designs. Finally, 20-inch 911 Turbo wheels are $2,380.

There aren’t many performance upgrades for the GTS. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is $3,730 for drivers who prefer this convenience over the standard six-speed manual. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes cost $7,410. The PASM Sport Suspension drops the ride height by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters) for $290. Power Steering Plus for $280 makes turning easier at lower speeds.

The interior is where the price can balloon quickly. In stock trim, the GTS comes with a mix of black Alcantara and leather; buyers can choose which material covers the center of the seats. In addition to the aforementioned GTS Interior Package, there’s also a $5,000 Premium Package Plus with heated 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats, dimming rearview mirror, two-zone climate control, and additional LED interior lighting.

Head over to the configurator to create your perfect Cayman or Boxster GTS. It’s quite fun seeing what Porsche charges for extravagant options like covering the steering column in leather.

Source: Porsche