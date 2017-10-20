The Macan range tops out with the Turbo version fitted with the Performance Package available in some countries. It’s about to be dethroned by a fancy version finished by hand in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department at the firm’s Leipzig factory. Known by its full name as the “Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition,” the performance SUV has all the bells and whistles Stuttgart could ever cram into its baby Cayenne.

It sits on large 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels finished with glossy black lateral spokes for an extra visual impact. LED lights front and rear are part of the package, and so are the Carmine Red accents applied onto the front spoiler, sideblades, and rear apron. The same hue was also used for the “Macan Turbo” lettering at the back where “Porsche” is written in stealthy black.

Since we’re dealing with the top dog in the Macan family, it means the SUV packs a mighty biturbo 3.6-liter V6 engine delivering a healthy 440 horsepower (324 kilowatts) or 40 hp (30 kW) more than the regular Turbo version. The entire torque of 442 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) kicks in at 1,500 rpm and helps the Porsche on stilts catapult itself to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds. Perhaps more impressive is the 80-120 kph (50 to 75 mph) task accomplished in just 2.9 seconds en route to a maximum velocity of 169 mph (272 kph).

Once you hop inside the cabin, the special edition carrying a lengthy name has a black leather upholstery combined with a few Alcantara surfaces. Only this version has the bolsters of the front seats finished in Garnet Red, which has also been used for the contrast stitching, seatbelts, and the “Turbo” lettering on the headrests. The same hue can be seen on the leather applied onto the PDK gear selector, as well as on the Sport Chrono stopwatch. As a final touch, Porsche has also slapped on some model-exclusive logos on the door sills and on the dashboard.

As you’d come to expect from a range topper, the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition has a generous array of standard equipment, including heated front & rear seats and steering wheel. High-performance brakes and a sports exhaust system are part of the hardware tweaks, along with a 15-mm lowered sports suspension matched with a sports chassis.

Porsche is already taking orders in Germany and want at least €116,091 before you start adding options. That makes it about €4,000 more expensive than two base models. At the same time, it’s a whopping €24,000 pricier than the Macan Turbo with Performance Package upon which this special edition is based.

Source: Porsche