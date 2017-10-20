Spoiler alert: it's expensive. Like double-the-price-of-a-base-Macan expensive.
The Macan range tops out with the Turbo version fitted with the Performance Package available in some countries. It’s about to be dethroned by a fancy version finished by hand in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department at the firm’s Leipzig factory. Known by its full name as the “Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition,” the performance SUV has all the bells and whistles Stuttgart could ever cram into its baby Cayenne.
It sits on large 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels finished with glossy black lateral spokes for an extra visual impact. LED lights front and rear are part of the package, and so are the Carmine Red accents applied onto the front spoiler, sideblades, and rear apron. The same hue was also used for the “Macan Turbo” lettering at the back where “Porsche” is written in stealthy black.
Since we’re dealing with the top dog in the Macan family, it means the SUV packs a mighty biturbo 3.6-liter V6 engine delivering a healthy 440 horsepower (324 kilowatts) or 40 hp (30 kW) more than the regular Turbo version. The entire torque of 442 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) kicks in at 1,500 rpm and helps the Porsche on stilts catapult itself to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds. Perhaps more impressive is the 80-120 kph (50 to 75 mph) task accomplished in just 2.9 seconds en route to a maximum velocity of 169 mph (272 kph).
Once you hop inside the cabin, the special edition carrying a lengthy name has a black leather upholstery combined with a few Alcantara surfaces. Only this version has the bolsters of the front seats finished in Garnet Red, which has also been used for the contrast stitching, seatbelts, and the “Turbo” lettering on the headrests. The same hue can be seen on the leather applied onto the PDK gear selector, as well as on the Sport Chrono stopwatch. As a final touch, Porsche has also slapped on some model-exclusive logos on the door sills and on the dashboard.
As you’d come to expect from a range topper, the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition has a generous array of standard equipment, including heated front & rear seats and steering wheel. High-performance brakes and a sports exhaust system are part of the hardware tweaks, along with a 15-mm lowered sports suspension matched with a sports chassis.
Porsche is already taking orders in Germany and want at least €116,091 before you start adding options. That makes it about €4,000 more expensive than two base models. At the same time, it’s a whopping €24,000 pricier than the Macan Turbo with Performance Package upon which this special edition is based.
Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur refines the most powerful Macan
Stuttgart. With the Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition, Porsche is introducing a particularly elegant version of the top model in the Macan model line. The Edition model is based on the Macan Turbo with Performance Package, which features a 3.6-litre V6 turbo engine capable of producing 324 kW (440 hp). It is only available in selected countries. Exclusive exterior and interior design features underline the highly sporty character of the most powerful derivative in the model line. The sports car amongst SUVs is carefully finished by hand in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department at the Leipzig production site.
The standard Turbo exterior package is the foundation for the unique appearance of the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition. This package includes features such as 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels with lateral spokes painted in Black (high-gloss), LED headlights and tinted LED rear lights. Additional design components created specifically for this Edition model underline the exclusive character of the vehicle. Elements on the front spoiler, rear apron and sideblades painted in Carmine Red are just one example of such exclusive details. The “Macan turbo” model designation is also painted in Carmine Red underneath the Black (high-gloss) “PORSCHE” logo on the rear end.
The elegant passenger compartment also features accents in black and red. The standard Exclusive Performance Edition interior package in Garnet Red combines a black leather interior with several Alcantara elements. The Garnet Red bolsters for the front seats have been designed exclusively for the Edition model. This colour is also used for other elements, including the contrasting stitching, the embroidered “turbo” lettering on the headrests, the seat belts, the ring of the Sport Chrono stopwatch and the vehicle key wallet. The aluminium PDK gear selector has also been intricately finished with leather in Garnet Red, and a “Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition” logo has been added to the customised door entry trim strips and the dashboard trim. The front seats, rear bench seat and steering wheel are all heated as standard.
The Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition is based on the most powerful derivative in the model line: the Macan Turbo with Performance Package. Its 3.6-litre V6 engine with twin turbocharging delivers 324 kW (440 hp). 30 kW (40 hp) more than the Macan Turbo. The Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and achieves a top speed of 272 km/h. A maximum torque of 600 Nm is available to the driver across a broad speed range of between 1500 and 4500 rpm. An impressive amount of tractive force is also guaranteed: It takes just 2.9 seconds to accelerate from 80 km/h to 120 km/h. The standard equipment includes a high-performance brake system with grooved brake discs that are 390 millimetres in diameter, the controlled Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports chassis, which is perfectly tuned to account for the fact that the body has been lowered by 15 millimetres, the Sport Chrono Package and the sports exhaust system.
The Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition is available to order now, with prices in Germany starting from EUR 116.091,25 including VAT and country-specific features.