The cars will be part of Ford's big display at the show.
Ford is pulling out all the stops for SEMA this year. These seven Mustangs will be part of the automaker's massive display at the show, originating from various tuning shops with different interpretations on the "ultimate' Mustang. We’ll be honest – with a platform as popular and as far-reaching as this, it’s very tough to build something that really stands out in the crowd. Considering the vastness of SEMA and the commonality of Mustangs, we’d say these offerings fall on the conservative side, but we’ll leave the individual critiques up to you.
More details on each car are below in the press release, but here are the highlights:
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible by MAD Industries
With a name like MAD Industries, one might expect something, well, mad. The press photo actually shows a rather conservative car – in this case an EcoBoost model with minor Ford Performance power upgrades. It’s obviously lowered, riding on coilovers with Wilwood brakes, and the green/black motif over while is pretty attractive. Perhaps the mad portion comes with the interior, where something something called AL Priority Quint laser defense and parking system is installed. Laser defense? This is something we must know more about.
2018 Ford Mustang 729 Wide Body TriAthlete by Roush Performance
Okay, Roush isn’t exactly an unfamiliar name in the Mustang world. Drawing inspiration from the old Boss 429, Roush dipped into its horsepower coffers and bolted up a big blower with active exhaust and a cold-air intake, and it’s all fed through a hood scoop that could’ve come straight off a vintage Boss. Unlike the original, this Mustang shuffles that power through a 10-speed automatic, which frankly seems a bit awkward to us. The wide body kit is properly menacing, however, and the Grabber Green paint leads us to believe that someone, somewhere, has already nicknamed this thing the Hulk.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by Tucci Hot Rods
This Mustang has a singular mission – hit 200 miles per hour. We’re not sure if anyone told Tucci that a road-legal Mustang – from the factory no less – has already done that, but hey, kudos for trying. We give credit for a very understated, functional look with aerodynamic bits designed to help the Pony car slip through the air without sacrificing downforce. And it needs grip, because it packs a Hellion twin-turbo kit with a host of brake and suspension upgrades. It, too, uses Ford’s 10-speed automatic, but it also comes with a parachute, so we’ll give the slushbox a pass this time.
2018 Ford Mustang GT Convertible by Speedkore Performance Group
Here’s another mild take on wild upgrades. Its theme is that of the classic American roadster, but we’re not sure how a bevy of carbon fiber really fits that theme. This car has it in spades, from diffusers and splitters to mirror covers, and it continues inside with a carbon fiber roll bar. The Bomber Brown leather interior is something we’d definitely like to see more of, not to mention underhood where a supercharger sits atop the standard-issue 5.0-liter V8. There are also coilovers at all four corners, and yes, the 10-speed automatic is in effect to delegate power rearward.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by DeBerti Design
Here’s another V8 Mustang with another supercharger and another body kit, though this time we get to manually shift through six gears, so that's a plus. This car was designed by professional racer Brad DeBerti, and if we’re honest, it looks pretty darned good. The suspension has been tweaked a bit (no coilovers this time), and the wide body kit looks like it was always part of the Mustang design. The look is smooth, and we suspect the speed is downright spooky.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by Air Design
Perhaps it’s because this Mustang isn’t gobs of black, or maybe it’s that big front splitter, but something about this car just ticks the right buttons. Never mind that the rendering has 5.0 fender badges while the description says it runs a stock 2.3-liter EcoBoost mill. This car is all about looks, and to Air Design’s credit, it looks great. The parts are also apparently easy to install, and they’re “specially designed and crafted for their interchangeability.” We’re not sure how you interchange a front splitter with a rear diffuser, so we’ll just sit back and enjoy the picture and not think too much about it.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback by DRAGG
We’ll resist the urge to say this car has cop shocks, cop tires, and a cop motor. Oops, we said it anyway, but don’t believe it. This police-themed offering actually uses Ford Performance lowering spring, 305-30 series rubber that’s much wider than cop-spec, and the engine is Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost festooned with a cold air intake and exhaust. This car stems from the non-profit DRAGG group, which stands for Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti, and its purpose is to lure mischievous youths to the drag strip to race against cops. That’s a noble cause, which is why we love the car. Also, it has flashing lights and a freaking push bar. We need these things in our lives.
The Magnificent Seven: Ford to Showcase Specialty Mustangs at 2017 SEMA
Show Pony car lovers attending the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas this year will get a first-hand look at seven souped up 2018 Mustangs that have been designed with unique interpretations of power, performance and style. With over 50 vehicles on display, Ford will feature the largest OEM display at the SEMA show. Ford Out Front also offers attendees an interactive experience of riding in one of the performance car or trucks on a closed course.
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible created by MAD Industries
Customized Convertible Delivers an Open-Air Thrill Ride
This 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible by MAD Industries enhances Mustang’s aggressive new look with dramatic eye appeal for a dynamic top-down adventure. This world-class luxury sports car is outfitted with staggered 20-inch Niche Staccato Wheels. APR Carbon Fiber Drag Wing provides the down force and aggressive look. A re-tuned 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine with Ford Performance intake and exhaust enhance power. Inside, the cockpit artfully blends white details from the exterior theme and Braum EliteX Series Racing bucket seats detailed in white stitching.
2018 729 Wide-Body Mustang “TriAthlete” created by Roush Performance
Wide-Body Burner Leans on Classic Mustang Styling Cues
This Roush 729 Mustang is a custom-built 729-horsepower Roush-supercharged widebody Mustang, with styling cues from the historic 1970 Boss 429. Finished in the commemorative hue of Ford’s Grabber Green, the Roush 729 features Roush’s all-new 2018 Mustang body kit in conjunction with a custom wide-body kit. The Roush 729 is equipped with various race-inspired carbon fiber parts and custom Vossen RVS forged wheels. Roush’s new supercharger sits atop the 5.0-liter engine, producing a staggering 729 horsepower.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback created by Tucci Hot Rods
Overcoming Physics in a 200 mph Street Car
Reaching 200 mph is no easy feat. It’s a number that few people get to experience on land. This redesigned 2018 Mustang Fastback is a perfect starting point to reach our goal. Implementing aerodynamics, reducing drag and increasing power is the name of the game, and this Mustang will reach top speeds while the air conditioning is cranking.
2018 Ford Mustang GT Convertible created by Speedkore Performance Group
A Modern Interpretation of the Classic American Roadster
This 2018 Ford Mustang GT Convertible features the best of both worlds, with modern performance and powertrain options such as carbon fiber aero touches and updated suspension and powertrain enhancements. The classic American roadster theme is evoked with handmade trim, brushed aluminum accents, and an all-leather Bomber Brown interior. This striking automobile features a carbon fiber roll bar with aluminum trim. The tonneau cover is a modern throwback to classic speedsters and racecars from the 1930’s.
Classic Muscle in a Power-Packed Mustang Fastback
his DeBerti Design Mustang was designed by professional racer Brad Deberti, who brings a new level of modern muscle to a 2018 Ford Mustang GT outfitted with a Roush Supercharger. The body was widened to fit Mickey Thompson 18-inch wide rear tires. The hood was specially designed to tie in both old and new muscle. Looking at this Mustang from any direction brings out a feeling of what it would be like to go fast in style.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback created by Air Design
Aerodynamically Sleek Meets Advanced Technology
This 2018 Mustang Fastback styled by Air Design gives owners more ways to customize their Mustang. Backed by Air Design’s long history of innovative, easy-toinstall sleek designs, the vehicle features pieces that are specifically designed and crafted for their interchangeability. The full body kit includes a front bumper replacement, side skirts, a rear lower skirt, fender vents, and aggressive rear wing, as well as Ford Licensed Accessories hood, window, and side scoops.
2018 Ford Mustang Fastback created by DRAGG
A Guardian with a Global Purpose
Created by DRAGG – a non-profit youth-oriented automotive after-school program – this 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a philanthropic speedster. DRAGG – Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti – created a uniquely custom Guardian-themed police vehicle with this 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, taking an ordinary street vehicle to an extraordinary one-of-a-kind, ecofriendly, custom-service vehicle with a global purpose. The Guardian Mustang symbolizes the commitment of the police to the communities they serve.
