A production version of the ambulance should be available in 2018.
Nissan will bring a pair of commercial vehicle concepts to the Tokyo Motor Show in October. One will imagine a new ambulance, and the e-NV200 Fridge Concept will offer an electric vehicle that will be able to haul goods in need of refrigeration.
The Nissan Paramedic Concept uses NV350 Caravan as a base. The van highlights the technology and features that the company imagines for the fifth generation of ambulance for the Japanese market. It features a 1.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion auxiliary battery onboard that powers the life-saving equipment, and the cabin has technology that reduces the spread of germs. The driver should also have an easier time getting around because the Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor is standard equipment. Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a five-speed automatic transmission. Sales of the production model begin in fiscal year 2018.
Japan’s cities are full of tight streets, and the e-NV200 Fridge Concept imagines a compact van that would let a company deliver refrigerated cargo in crowded, urban environments. To make this work possible in an electric vehicle, this hauler packs two batteries: a 24-kWh unit for the powering the van’s electric powertrain and a separate, 12-kWh battery for the refrigeration equipment, which sits on the roof.
While Nissan doesn’t reveal many details about either of these useful concepts yet, the company says even less about the other new models it has for Tokyo. The firm’s shadowy teaser (above) for an electric crossover suggests that the design might borrow cues from the latest Leaf, though.
In addition, recent spy shots hint that a revised GT-R Nismo might debut there, but nothing is official about it yet. The photos (above) show the coupe with bigger brakes than the current model, and the test mule does a poor job of hiding new vents in the front fenders.
2017/10/19
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Oct. 19, 2017) – Nissan will unveil two new fully customized vehicles at the Tokyo Motor Show to improve city mobility: the new Paramedic Concept and the all-electric e-NV200 Fridge Concept.
Packed with new technologies and features, the new Paramedic Concept will be Nissan's fifth-generation ambulance and builds on the success of the previous versions, which are sold exclusively in Japan. The next-generation ambulance is based on Nissan's NV350 Caravan, providing better comfort for the patient and a better work environment for paramedics and drivers.
The company will also lift the lid on its solution to urban delivery challenges and launch a modified, all-electric Nissan e-NV200 Fridge Concept.
The Fridge Concept's compact size will make it easier to park in urban environments, where large delivery trucks are often prevented from stopping. Equipped with an additional battery pack in the cargo space to power a refrigeration unit, the Nissan e-Fridge will be able to store chilled foods.
"Our fifth-generation ambulance will offer enhanced features that will make a real difference to people's lives," said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president of the Renault-Nissan LCV Business Unit. "The new Paramedic Concept contains vital life-saving equipment to respond to emergencies, often in remote areas.
"Meanwhile, the e-NV200 Fridge Concept will create huge value for commercial users – generating more business, as well as reducing the cost of ownership. With zero emissions, it'll be perfect for busy urban environments where larger vehicles are often prohibited."
Other unique elements packed into the new ambulance include Nissan's industry-leading Intelligent Around View Monitor and technology to reduce the spread of germs.
The ambulance also carries a lithium-ion auxiliary battery that supports life-saving medical equipment when patients are in remote areas or in need of emergency assistance. It also contributes to CO2 reduction, as well as external and internal noise reduction.
Nissan plans to start sales of the ambulance in Japan in fiscal year 2018 and aims to double annual sales of the ambulance compared with the previous model.
Also featured at the Tokyo Motor Show will be the NV350 Caravan, which was launched in Japan in the summer.
Intelligent Emergency Braking, Vehicle Dynamic Control with traction control system functions and Hill Start Assist, previously available only on some two-wheel-drive van grades, are now standard on all NV350 Caravan van models. In addition, Intelligent Around View Monitor has been installed for the first time in vehicles of this class in Japan.
Key Specifications
|e-NV200 Fridge Concept
|
Lithium-ion battery:
|
Length: 4.560m
|
Width: 1.755m
|
Height: 2.150m
|
New Nissan Paramedic Concept
|
2.5 liter gasoline engine QR25DE – 5 Speed AT
|
Lithium-ion auxiliary battery size: 1.6 kWh
|
Vehicle length: 5.440m
|
Width: 1.880m