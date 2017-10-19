Manufacturers have given considerable attention to high-performance off-road pickup trucks in recent years, while completely abandoning those who prefer on-road fun. It seems Ford dealerships are stepping in to fill the void – a few weeks back we reported on this modern-day SVT Lightning, built by a Georgia dealer with 650 horsepower and a full factory warranty. Now, we have a dealer in Tennessee with a Shelby-tweaked F-150 packing even more power – 750 to be exact – and yes, it too is backed up with warranty coverage.

It’s officially called the F-150 Outlaw WJ750, named for Wyatt Johnson Ford in Nashville. The 750 is obviously the horsepower rating, which comes courtesy of a big Whipple 2.9 supercharger powercoated in Ford Performance blue and bolted to the top of a standard-issue 5.0-liter V8. To handle the extra air, the engine gets a cold air intake with an upgraded throttle body with bigger fuel injectors, and it’s all fed through a Shelby dual intake ram air hood. A Borla exhaust system rounds out the power upgrades.

Underneath things aren’t quite as dramatic. The truck does get a tweaked rear suspension which lowers the back for a better stance. The brake calipers are bright red, however those are just covers on stock components. We’d like to see some added braking force with such a power boost, but at least the calipers look good behind the 22-inch Verde wheels. Tires are steamroller-spec 305-40 series rubber at all four corners. Monochromatic treatment to the bumpers and grille with matching interior trim completes the Outlaw package.

In keeping with the max-performance theme, the base truck is a single-cab two-wheel drive F-150 in XLT trim, so it does have some nice optional equipment. All the build work for this truck is done by Shelby, and yes, that means it gets warranty coverage. In this instance it’s listed as a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, so we suspect there is some fine print to review. Still, it’s a 750-horsepower muscle truck with coverage, so we’ll just call it freaking awesome.

This particular truck is already sold, but for $74,995 Wyatt Johnson says they can build more. That’s quite a jump from a standard F-150 XLT turning just the rear wheels, but with nearly double the horsepower backed by warranty coverage, we suspect there will be buyers.

Source: Wyatt Johnson Ford via Facebook, YouTube