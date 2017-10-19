The campaign affects over a million vehicles worldwide.
Mercedes-Benz will recall 495,290 vehicles from the 2012 to 2018 model years in the United States due to the possibility of inadvertent airbag deployment. This issue is not related to the massive Takata airbag replacement campaign. Instead, this issue stems from insufficient grounding of the steering components, and if static electricity contacts the wrong area, the safety device could activate when it’s not necessary.
The table below shows the wide array of affected Mercedes-Benz models:
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|MERCEDES BENZ
|B250E
|2014-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C250
|2012-2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C300
|2012-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C350
|2012-2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C350E
|2016-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C400
|2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C43 AMG
|2016-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C63 AMG
|2012-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C63S AMG
|2015-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E250
|2014-2016
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E400
|2015-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E400 HYBRID
|2014
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E550
|2012-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E63
|2012, 2014-2016
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLA250
|2015-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLC300
|2016-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLC350E
|2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLC43 AMG
|2017-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLK250
|2013-2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLK350
|2013-2015
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|CLA250
|2014-2018
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|CLA45 AMG
|2014-2018
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|E350
|2012-2016
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|GLA45
|2015-2018
Mercedes also notes that the clock spring in the steering column would need to be broken for the airbag to deploy inadvertently. However, if this piece breaks then there would be a warning message on the instrument cluster.
The automaker began investigating this issue in April 2015 after it received two field reports of inadvertent driver airbag deployment from outside the United States. A third incident came to the company’s attention in late 2016, and further research found two more cases. Daimler created a task force to find the cause of the problem in January 2017. The company found the combination of electrostatic discharge and a broken steering column clock spring as a potential cause in June 2017. Subsequent tests confirmed this hypothesis.
Mercedes will notify owners by mail. Dealers will then add sufficient grounding to the steering components. The repairs will begin in December 2017.
This recall is part of a campaign affecting over a million vehicles worldwide, according to Deutsche Welle. In addition to the cars in the United States, there are 400,000 of them in need of repair in the United Kingdom and over 100,000 in Germany.
Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Deutsche Welle
2015 Mercedes C-Class pricing announced (US)
NHTSA CAMPAIGN NUMBER: 17V627000
Inadvertent Driver Air Bag DeploymentIf the driver air bag inadvertently deploys, it can increase the risk of injury and a crash.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V627000
Manufacturer Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.
Components AIR BAGS
Potential Number of Units Affected 495,290
Summary
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling these vehicles: 2014-2018 CLA250, CLA250 4Matic, CLA45 AMG 4Matic, 2015-2018 GLA250, GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG 4Matic, C300 4Matic, C63S AMG, 2012-2014 C250, C350, C300 4Matic, E550 4Matic, 2013-2014 C63 AMG, 2012-2015 C250 Coupe, C350 Coupe, C63 AMG Coupe, 2013-2015 C350 4Matic Coupe, GLK250 4Matic BlueTec, GLK350, GLK350 4Matic, 2016-2017 C350e, C43 AMG, 2015 C400 4Matic, 2016-2018 C63 AMG, GLC300, GLC300 4Matic, 2017-2018 C300 Coupe, C300 4Matic Coupe, C43 AMG, C63 AMG Coupe, C63S AMG Coupe, C300 Cabriolet, C300 4Matic Cabriolet, C43 AMG Cabriolet, C63 AMG Cabriolet, C63S AMG Cabriolet, GLC300 4Matic Coupe, GLC43 AMG, GLC43 AMG Coupe, 2014 E350 Coupe, E350 4Matic Coupe, E350 Cabriolet, E400 Hybrid, 2015-2017 E400 Coupe, E400 4Matic Coupe, E400 Cabriolet, 2014-2017 E550 Coupe, E550 Cabriolet, B250e, 2014-2016 E250 BlueTec, E63 AMG 4Matic Wagon, 2012-2013 E350 BlueTec, 2012-2016 E350, E350 4Matic, 2015-2016 E400, E400 4Matic, 2012 E63 AMG, 2014-2015 E250 4Matic BlueTec, 2013-2016 E350 Wagon, 2017 GLC300d 4Matic, and 2018 GLC350e 4Matic.
The driver's air bag may unexpectedly deploy due to insufficient grounding of the steering components if an electrostatic discharge occurs and the air bag clockspring is broken.
Consequence:
If the driver air bag inadvertently deploys, it can increase the risk of injury and a crash.
Remedy
MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will add sufficient grounding to the steering components, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in December 2017. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-877-496-3691.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
88 Affected Products
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|MERCEDES BENZ
|B250E
|2014-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C250
|2012-2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C300
|2012-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C350
|2012-2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C350E
|2016-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C400
|2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C43 AMG
|2016-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C63 AMG
|2012-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|C63S AMG
|2015-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E250
|2014-2016
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E400
|2015-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E400 HYBRID
|2014
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E550
|2012-2017
|MERCEDES BENZ
|E63
|2012, 2014-2016
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLA250
|2015-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLC300
|2016-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLC350E
|2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLC43 AMG
|2017-2018
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLK250
|2013-2015
|MERCEDES BENZ
|GLK350
|2013-2015
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|CLA250
|2014-2018
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|CLA45 AMG
|2014-2018
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|E350
|2012-2016
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|GLA45
|2015-2018