Mercedes-Benz will recall 495,290 vehicles from the 2012 to 2018 model years in the United States due to the possibility of inadvertent airbag deployment. This issue is not related to the massive Takata airbag replacement campaign. Instead, this issue stems from insufficient grounding of the steering components, and if static electricity contacts the wrong area, the safety device could activate when it’s not necessary.

The table below shows the wide array of affected Mercedes-Benz models:

MAKE MODEL YEAR MERCEDES BENZ B250E 2014-2017 MERCEDES BENZ C250 2012-2015 MERCEDES BENZ C300 2012-2018 MERCEDES BENZ C350 2012-2015 MERCEDES BENZ C350E 2016-2017 MERCEDES BENZ C400 2015 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 2016-2018 MERCEDES BENZ C63 AMG 2012-2018 MERCEDES BENZ C63S AMG 2015-2018 MERCEDES BENZ E250 2014-2016 MERCEDES BENZ E400 2015-2017 MERCEDES BENZ E400 HYBRID 2014 MERCEDES BENZ E550 2012-2017 MERCEDES BENZ E63 2012, 2014-2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLA250 2015-2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLC300 2016-2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLC350E 2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLC43 AMG 2017-2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLK250 2013-2015 MERCEDES BENZ GLK350 2013-2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 2014-2018 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA45 AMG 2014-2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 2012-2016 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA45 2015-2018

Mercedes also notes that the clock spring in the steering column would need to be broken for the airbag to deploy inadvertently. However, if this piece breaks then there would be a warning message on the instrument cluster.

The automaker began investigating this issue in April 2015 after it received two field reports of inadvertent driver airbag deployment from outside the United States. A third incident came to the company’s attention in late 2016, and further research found two more cases. Daimler created a task force to find the cause of the problem in January 2017. The company found the combination of electrostatic discharge and a broken steering column clock spring as a potential cause in June 2017. Subsequent tests confirmed this hypothesis.

Mercedes will notify owners by mail. Dealers will then add sufficient grounding to the steering components. The repairs will begin in December 2017.

This recall is part of a campaign affecting over a million vehicles worldwide, according to Deutsche Welle. In addition to the cars in the United States, there are 400,000 of them in need of repair in the United Kingdom and over 100,000 in Germany.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Deutsche Welle