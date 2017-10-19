Hennessey is known the world over for making some of the fastest, most powerful vehicles on the planet even more so. It’s most infamous creation, the Hennessey Venom GT, is a 1,451-horsepower (1,082-kilowatt) hypercar capable of sprinting to 270.49 miles per hour (435.31 kilometers per hour), claiming the title of the world's fastest car... though Bugatti might dispute that. Nonetheless, the Texas tuner turned supercar maker is out with another insane creation to satisfy our appetite for speed.

This is the all-new Venom F5, or at least parts of it. The company today released a one-minute teaser video showing off its upcoming new supercar, from conceptualization to production. Already we’ve seen renderings of the new and much-improved design, but this new video shows the car actually on road and in person – and from what we can tell, it looks mean.

Hennessy says that the new Venom F5 will be one of the fastest cars on the planet when it debuts in just a few weeks at SEMA, aimed at besting even the Bugatti Chiron. An earlier teaser image, posted this morning on Hennessey’s social media channels, suggested that the supercar may be capable of reaching 300 mph (482 kmh), and will come loaded with more than 1,451 hp (1,082 kW) on tap. It will also be based on an entirely unique platform, dropping the Lotus bones of the model before it.

Plenty of details surrounding the new supercar are still unconfirmed. Hennessey says that the new Venom F5 will make its debut at SEMA in Vegas on November 1, 2017. Until then, we’ll have to do with this lone teaser video.

Source: Hennessey