Luxury residential development breaks ground one year after Aston Martin and G&G Business Developments announced partnership

Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way is the first condominium tower to begin construction in Downtown Miami in 2017 and is on track for completion in 2021

18 October 2017, Miami, FL: Aston Martin and global property developer G&G Business Developments have broken ground on Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way in Miami, confirming that construction of the 66-story luxury condominium tower is set for completion in 2021. The milestone marks the development of Aston Martin’s first real estate project, and the iconic brand’s expansion into luxury residential design. Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way has become the first condominium tower to break ground in Downtown Miami this year, underscoring the development team’s strength and market confidence.

The striking building of curvilinear glass and steel is set to rise on one of the last parcels of developable land on the Downtown Miami waterfront and has been designed by Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Miani Anger, renowned for creating visually impressive and exceptionally well-engineered landmark properties. General contractor Coastal Construction Group will now begin work on the tower.

The 391 condominiums will combine breathtaking design aesthetic with an ideal location, featuring spectacular panoramic vistas of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The development’s seven penthouses and one duplex penthouse – all of which will enjoy private pools and spacious terraces – will be complemented by a range of expansive one to four-bedroom apartments.

Aston Martin’s design team, led by EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, will design the interior and amenity spaces throughout the development. Key Aston Martin design elements, such as the signature carbon fibre reception desks, will adorn each of the tower’s two private lobbies. Highlight features will include doors with bespoke artisan Aston Martin handles, number plinths and kestrel tan leather door tabs. Residents will be able to relax and unwind just steps from their front doors, with 42,275 square feet of outstanding Sky Amenities spanning four full levels between the building’s 52nd and 55th floors. Amenities will include a double-level fitness centre overlooking the ocean, spinning studio, boxing gym, virtual golf room, art gallery, two cinemas, as well as a full-service spa, beauty salon and barber shop.

These exquisite spaces will be encased in a bold sail-shaped building reflecting the marina setting and offering superb views of the local surroundings. Residents will also be able to enjoy direct access to the turquoise waters of Miami via an exclusive yacht marina.

Representing Aston Martin at the ground breaking ceremony, Simon Sproule, Aston Martin Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Aston Martin is on a growth trajectory globally and across the United States. Our partnership with G&G Business Developments to create Aston Martin Residences Miami, forms an important part of that growth story and of our desire to bring our brand to new audiences across the world.”

German Coto, CEO of G&G Business Developments said: “In October 2016 we announced the partnership with Aston Martin and our plan to break ground in October 2017. Exactly one year later we are here to celebrate the start of construction which is confirmation of our commitment to follow our own strict timeline. This development has been extremely well received, in part due to the unique offer but also due to the outstanding job our official broker Cervera is doing. I am confident we will deliver on our promise to create the ultimate residential tower and I’m looking forward to admiring the view from the top of this special building when it is complete.”

Coto concluded: “The success of this collaboration is a testament to the team work, mutual trust and dedication of everyone involved, both at G&G and Aston Martin.”

The residences and penthouses, which range from 700 to 19,000 square feet, are priced from $600,000 to upwards of $50 million.

The sales centre for the Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way Miami, Florida is open daily from Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.