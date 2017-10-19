Bye-bye NA flat-six, hello flat-four with forced induction. The downsizing bug has hit Stuttgart yet again as Porsche’s new GTS version for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman comes with a smaller engine featuring a displacement reduced from 3.4 to 2.5 liters. After being revealed earlier this week, the dynamic duo is back in official videos, one of which was shot in beautiful Sicily with Indy driver Dario Franchitti and race car driver CJ Wilson driving the latest cars to carry the Porsche crest.

Unless you’re a diehard Porsche fan, you’ll probably have a hard time telling this is the GTS and not the lesser S model. The devil is in the details as the hotter 718s have an assortment of black accents inside and out, together with exclusive 20-inch matte black wheels. You won’t have to pay extra for the Sport Chrono Package as it will come as standard equipment in the United States, much like the sport exhaust system.

Purists will be happy to hear that a six-speed manual is going to be available, while at an additional cost Porsche will be more than happy to sell the 718 GTS models with an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

Despite losing two cylinders, the new Porsches have an extra 35 horsepower compared to the previous GTS models thanks to the implementation of turbocharging. With 365 hp on tap, the GTS offers 15 hp more than the 718 Boxster / Cayman S. Go for the manual gearbox and the 2.5-liter mill will generate a peak torque of 309 pound feet (420 Newton meters) from 1,900 rpm whereas the PDK-fitted cars will have a slightly higher 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) from the same rpm level.

When it comes to performance, the quickest of the bunch is the PDK model by being able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds. Regardless of gearbox selection, the Boxster / Cayman GTS will top out at a respectable 180 mph (290 kph).

If you’re longing for the days of the naturally aspirated Cayman, a hardcore GT4 RS is quite possibly in the works with a flat-six 4.0-liter taken from the 911 GT3 and detuned to a still meaty 400 hp.

