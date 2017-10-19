After losing the world record for the 0-249-0 MPH run to Koenigsegg and its Agera RS, Bugatti might be deprived of another title very soon if we were to rely on a teaser image released by Hennessey. It shows a rear section of the highly anticipated new F5 and to its right is a sign that suggests the Venom GT's successor will be able to crack the 300 mph (482.8 kph) barrier or at least get very close to it.

That would be a massive improvement compared to the current world record of 258 mph (415 kph) achieved by the Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition. We should remind you Bugatti’s previous masterpiece did manage to hit 267.8 mph (430.9 kph) at the Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien test facility back in July 2010, but the production car that came after it had an electronic top speed limiter that lowered the top speed by 10 mph to protect the tires.

Hennessey will release a follow-up to this intriguing teaser image in the morning (Eastern Time). Meanwhile, it should be mentioned the Venom F5 is an all-new car and that means it will drop the Lotus roots of the model before it. Developed by the company’s new division Hennessey Special Vehicles, the new machine set to be built in Texas will have more than 1,451 horsepower. On Hennessey’s website, the American tuner promises its next hypercar will be able to reach speeds exceeding 290 mph (466.7 kph).

As a final note, Bugatti with its new Chiron will also attempt to take down the world record for the fastest production car in 2018. A little over 280 mph (450.6 kph) is expected from the W16 powerhouse and some are saying that even 300 mph is possible, but only with the right tires. Has Hennessey managed to find the rubber suitable for such an impressive achievement? We’ll see.

