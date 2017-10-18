A mysterious teaser campaign from Volkswagen reveals the German brand has an entry on the way for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June 2018.

The teased video looks quite attractive. It features a curvaceous shape up front that slightly evokes the Porsche 962. One of the images (above) also shows a big wing rising from the back, and the upright has blue accents

The automaker posted this pair of dark teaser images on social media and accompanied the photos with hashtags referring to the annual motorsport event in Colorado. Later, a brief video (below) offered further confirmation about the entry. There are no other official details about the undertaking at this point.

The score to settle that VW discusses to in this clip refers to its failed run at Pikes Peak in 1987 with a twin-engined GTI. The hatchback featured a separate powerplant at each axle for a different take on an all-wheel-drive layout. The video below shows a little more of the run.

A rumor from Autocar in the United Kingdom speculates that the vehicle might be electric. Given the automaker’s huge support for electrification in motorsport, this possibility makes some sense. In recent years, VW Group brand’s Audi and Porsche have elected to leave the FIA World Endurance Championship to field factory support in Formula E.

Winning with an EV at Pikes Peak would give the company's marketing department some bragging rights when the firm's consumer models eventually hit the road. VW plans to launch its I.D. dedicated electric vehicle in 2020. A battery-packing crossover would arrive a short time later, and the I.D. Buzz van would hit the road in 2022. In addition to these, VW Group's other brands, particularly Porsche and Audi, have their own EVs on the imminent horizon.

