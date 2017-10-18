Wealthy Porsche shoppers have quite a conundrum at the moment when it comes to choosing a new turbocharged 911. The new GT2 RS offers hypercar-beating performance, but the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series features nearly the same capabilities with an opulent cabin. Customers don't need to worry about the Exclusive Series being slow, either. As proof, a video from Germany's Sport Auto shows the hottest version of the Turbo S reaching an indicated top speed of 213 miles per hour (343 kilometers per hour).

According to Porsche's official figures, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series tops out at 205 mph (330 kph). The discrepancy between that stat and the velocity in this video could come down to an inaccuracy from the speedometer at high speeds. If this vehicle were equipped with GPS-based data logging equipment, it might show a lower speed than what the Exclusive Series’ instruments show.

Porsche will make just 500 units of the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, and they’ll be available in three colors: Golden Yellow Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, and Carrara White Metallic. Regardless of the choice, they’ll come with carbon-fiber stripes over the hood and roof. The models can ride optional braided carbon fiber wheels that add nearly $18,000 to the model's cost. Inside, there are 18-way adjustable seats with upholstery that color coordinates with the exterior.

Turbo S Exclusive Series uses a tuned version of Porsche’s 3.8-liter biturbo flat six that produces 598 horsepower (446 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). It’s enough to get the all-wheel-drive model to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in in 2.9 seconds.

In the United States, the Turbo S Exclusive Series starts at $257,500, and a five-piece luggage set adds to the $6,324 price.

Source: Sport Auto via YouTube