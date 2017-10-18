The fix is expected to cost the Blue Oval $267 million.
Ford Motor Company has announced a major safety recall for its best-selling F-150 and other F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks for door latches that could fail in certain situations. All total, the recall affects 1.3 million trucks across North America built from 2015 through 2017.
The problem apparently only manifests itself in cold conditions and happens when water gets into the door latch. Ford says that affected vehicles could experience a frozen door latch, or a bent or kinked actuation cable for the latch. When this happens the door may not open or close, or worse, it may open but not close and latch completely. In such a scenario, the door could unexpectedly open while the truck is in use.
The fix is to install water shields over door latches. Ford dealers will also inspect latches and related components for damage, and replace if necessary. Thus far, the automaker isn’t aware of any incidents or injuries relating to this problem.
The recall affects 2015-2017 model-year F-150 trucks built in Dearborn from March 12, 2014 through the end of 2016. Also affected are same-year F-150s built in Kansas City from August 11, 2014 through December 30, 2016. Lastly, 2017 F-Series Super Duty trucks built in Kentucky from October 2015 to September 2016 fall under the recall.
This latest recall is apparently unrelated to another door latch recall from Ford last year that affected 2 million vehicles. That issue was due to a faulty spring tab, but the end-result was the same – doors that could unexpectedly open while driving.
Automotive News reports that a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Ford says the recall will ultimately cost the company $267 million dollars. That’s not exactly chump change, especially in a year that’s seen stagnant or declining sales in almost every automotive segment.
Source: Ford, Automotive News
2017 Ford F-150 Limited
FORD ISSUES SAFETY RECALL FOR 2015-17 F-150 AND 2017 SUPER DUTY VEHICLES TO ADD WATER SHIELD FOR SIDE DOOR LATCHES
DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 18, 2017 – Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall in North America. Details are as follows:
Certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles
- Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for approximately 1.3 million 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty vehicles in North America to add a water shield to side door latches.
- In affected vehicles, a frozen door latch or a bent or kinked actuation cable may result in a door that will not open or will not close condition. Should a customer be able to open and close the door with these conditions, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage the door striker with the potential that the door could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.
- Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.
- Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair the door latch actuation cables if needed at no cost to the customer.
- Affected vehicles include:
- 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016
- 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016
- 2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016
- The recall involves approximately 1,344,605 vehicles in North America, including 1,101,107 in the United States and federalized territories, 222,408 in Canada and 21,090 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S33.