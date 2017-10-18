Even under heavy camouflage, the sedan's proportions make it quite attractive.

Peugeot continues to evaluate the new 508 sedan, and a new spy video provides the latest look at the sleek sedan on the road. In addition to looking good, it can apparently tow a light load, too.

The French automaker reportedly has major changes in mind for the next-gen 508. The strategy includes giving the sedan a styling overhaul. Even under heavy camouflage, the new Peugeot is quite a handsome four door by taking cues from 2014’s Exalt concept (below). The automaker’s hope is that the improved look makes the four-door more competitive against European rivals. 

To combine such a svelte silhouette with greater usability, Peugeot might fit the 508 with a liftback rear hatchback like the latest Opel Insignia. The layout would allow for such a steeply raked back end but would make loading cargo a little easier.

While not visible here, spy photos show serious improvements for the interior, too. The 508 gets a version of the futuristic i-Cockpit setup from the 5008 that includes a digital instrument panel and large infotainment display at the top of the center stack.

The new 508 moves to Peugeot’s EMP2 platform, which is also under the 5008. The new underpinnings should result in a healthy weight loss in comparison to the aging current sedan. This lets the two models share powertrains, which should allow for a wide array of available gasoline- and diesel-fueled powerplants. A hybrid variant should eventually be part of the lineup, too.

Look for the latest 508 to debut early in 2018 and possibly have a public premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Sales in Europe should begin before the end of that year.

