As if the BMW 7 Series wasn’t luxurious enough, the German marque today has announced an even more exclusive variant available to buyers in Russia. The 7 Series Individual Edition Black Ice is only available on order, and comes with a number of unique features, both inside and out, that helps separate it from the standard model.

The exterior is finished in an attractive Frosty Black metallic finish, hence the name, and is distinguished by its transformative properties thanks to unique body painting technology. The base layer of metallic paint is covered with a special matte varnish, which amplifies the silhouette of the car in the right light, giving it a unique shine.

The one-off paint job sits atop an aerodynamic M Sport package, which includes elements like a characteristic double grille, gloss black door handles, and a gloss black boot lid. New wheels – a set of forged 20-inch BMW Individual V-spoke 649s – complete the package, and can only be paired with the M Sport body kit on the Black Ice package. Features like laser headlamps, parking assist with a remote control module, a 360-degree vision system, and an Executive Drive Pro package with roadway scanning comes standard on the special edition.

In the cabin, dark finishes and an appropriate black-on-black BMW badge continues the stealthy theme. Elements like Nappa black leather trim, BMW Individual trim finished in Black Piano lacquer, and an Anthracite Alcantara upholstery on the ceiling can be noted, as well as "Black Ice" badging located on the passenger dash.

The BMW 7 Series Individual Black Ice edition will be available for order at participating BMW Russia dealerships beginning later this month, but no word on pricing just yet. The base 2018 740i can be had for just over $84,000 in the U.S., while the V8-powered 750i starts at over $97,000.

Source: BMW