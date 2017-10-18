The marginal headlights kept the crossover from being a Top Safety Pick+.
The 2017 Jeep Compass with its optional front crash prevention has earned a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The crossover missed out on the more prestigious IIHS+ status because even the optional headlights earned a Marginal score, and the base lights received a Poor rating.
The 2017 Compass received the necessary Good ratings in all of the agency’s crash tests. In the challenging small-overlap front evaluation, the IIHS found “a low risk of any significant injuries.” The front and side airbags did a good job of controlling the movement of the dummy’s head in the collision. The maximum intrusion into the cabin was 3.15 inches (8 centimeters) at the lower door hinge pillar.
With the optional Advanced Safety and Lighting Group package, the Compass comes with a front collision prevention system that earns a Superior rating. It was able to avoid crashes from 12 and 25 miles per hour (19 and 40 kilometers per hour).
The Compass’ standard halogen lights received a poor rating because IIHS’ tests deemed both the low and high beams as “inadequate” in the four cornering evaluations. The optional Advanced Safety and Lighting Group package adds HID projectors with automatic high beams. For these, the low beams scored “inadequate” on the right side in a straight line and for left side in a gradual curve. Finally, the HID high beams didn’t perform well in a straight line and in sharp curves to the left and right.
While not part of the Top Safety Pick criteria, IIHS also rated the Compass’ child seat anchors’ ease of use as Poor. The agency said that the devices were too deep in the seat to find easily and required too much force to attach the buckles.
Redesigned Jeep Compass earns 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK
ARLINGTON, Va. — Redesigned for the first time in a decade, the Jeep Compass qualifies for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with optional front crash prevention.
The award applies to 2017 Compass models built in the 2017 calendar year. A small number of 2017 models built before January have the old design.
To earn the 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must have good ratings in all five IIHS crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints — and an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention.
The Compass, a small SUV, earns a superior rating for its optional front crash prevention system. A Compass equipped with the system avoided collisions in the 12 mph and 25 mph IIHS track tests. The system also includes a forward collision warning system that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.
The Compass headlights fall short of the acceptable or good rating needed to qualify for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. When equipped with optional high-intensity discharge lights and high-beam assist, a feature that automatically switches between high beams and low beams depending on the presence of other vehicles, the Compass earns a marginal headlight rating. The SUV's base halogen headlights earn a poor rating.