The success of the Jaguar F-Type is no flash in the pan. The company is already hard at work on an all-new version, and rumor has it that it could even spawn a second sporty model within the lineup. A new 2+2 GT car is reportedly in the works, and would sit alongside the sporty F-Type. Even more interesting, it could use an iconic nameplate.

According to Autocar, Jaguar is considering reviving its XK badge for use on the sporty GT model. Design Director Ian Callum told the publication at Pebble Beach: "I want a two-seater [the F-Type] and a 2+2. We’re working something now. There’s nothing approved, but we instigate in design – that’s what we do."

10 photos

Rumors of a reborn XK have been on the table since the vehicle’s departure from the lineup in 2014. The new model would reportedly be a true four-seat grand tourer, with the ability to "carry four people quickly around the world." Callum also noted that the "XK being dropped was much to my frustration."

If Jaguar does decide to reintroduce the XK to the lineup, the new 2+2 would be built alongside the next-generation F-Type at Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich plant in the U.K., and would ride on an updated version of the F-Type platform. Under the hood, the XK would adopt Jaguar’s new range of Ingenium engines, including the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder which currently delivers 296 horsepower (220 kilowatts).

Don’t expect to see a new XK until at least 2021, if at all. Like the current F-Type, the new GT model would get performance variants including R and the range-topping SVR – the latter wields a 5.0-liter V8 producing 572 hp (426 kW), and giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.7 seconds.

Source: Autocar