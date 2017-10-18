The three-seater “BP23” serving as a spiritual successor of the F1 is not the only new machine currently being planned in Woking as McLaren has now confirmed 2018 will be the year when it will introduce a model that will become a member of the Ultimate Series. It doesn’t have a name just yet, but rumor has it the track-oriented road-legal beast carries the “P15” codename. The final name will be announced before the end of the year when McLaren will also provide some details to ease the wait until what will likely be a debut in March at the Geneva Motor Show.

It comes as no surprise the car has already been pre-sold for what surely must have been an exorbitant price tag given the level of performance it will offer and also factoring in the extremely limited availability. It’s the same story with the aforementioned BP23 limited to only 106 units – all of which have already found their rightful owners.

Set to embody the “purest expression yet of the company’s ‘form follows function’ philosophy,” the new Ultimate Series McLaren will adopt a “brutal” design. Although fully road legal, the British marque wishes to point out daily usability has been sacrificed for the sake of making the hypercar as quick as possible around a track. That shouldn’t be much of a problem as those who can afford this car can probably buy the more relaxing 570GT without making a financial effort.

If we were to rely on the rumor mill, the new McLaren will utilize an “extensively reworked” version of the familiar biturbo 3.8-liter V8 dialed to almost 800 horsepower. To keep the weight as low as possible, the engineers will resist the temptation of adding electric assistance, so expect the new model to be powered the old fashioned way to achieve an estimated weight of less than 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds).

For the sake of comparison, that would make it almost 250 kg (551 lbs) lighter than the P1. A full carbon fiber body and a carbon tub will be part of the diet, which will also include a stripped-out cabin with only what’s needed to keep the car legal on public roads.

Hopefully, some of these juicy rumors will be confirmed by the company before the end of the year when it will shed some light about what it describes as being the “most extreme, track-concentrated road car McLaren has yet designed.”

Source: McLaren