It packs upgrades like methanol injection, a dropped suspension, and revised aero.
Hyundai regularly makes a big display at the annual SEMA Show for exhibiting aftermarket automotive products, and this year is no different. Among the tuned vehicles coming there from the South Korean brand is a highly customized Elantra Sport from Blood Type Racing. The idea behind this vehicle to create a high performance machine that someone could still drive daily.
“Building upon the well-developed Elantra Sport platform, powertrain and design fundamentals, we’ve given enthusiasts a new vision of where this affordable sport compact wants to go,” Sam Lee, product manager at Blood Type Racing said in Hyundai’s announcement for the vehicle.
Blood Type Racing overhauls the Elantra Sport. Under the hood, the engine receives a methanol injection system for the stock 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A cold-air intake and new exhaust make the most of the system. Plus, Blood Type Racing’s custom engine tuning makes sure everything works together. For improved handling, the sedan now rides on an HSD coilover suspension, and there are new sway bars, a strut tower brace, and a chassis brace. Bigger brakes haul down the four-door from high speeds.
To match the upgraded performance, Blood Type Racing fits a mighty aggressive body kit from Aerotek, including a ground-scraping front splitter, side sills, and revised rear bumper. A massive wing rises from the trunk. To complete the meaner appearance, the tuner covers the body in Arancio Borealis orange paint and fits a set of 19-inch wheels with Toyo T1 Sport tires. Plus, Diode Dyanmics headlights provide improved vision at night.
Hyundai only releases this render of the car so far, but Blood Type Racing reports there are some upgrades to the cabin, too. The firm reupholsters the cabin and adds a set of diamond-stitched floor mats. Drivers now grip a carbon-fiber steering wheel, too.
In addition to this Elantra Sport, Hyundai will have a Rockstar-sponsored Santa Fe Sport at SEMA. The off-road-focused crossover will feature a lift kit, digital camo wrap for the body, and big light bar.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Partners with Blood Type Racing to Develop BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept for 2017 SEMA Show
- BTR Concept takes the Versatile Performance of the Elantra Sport to the Competitive-circuit level in both Style and Substance
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2017 – Hyundai has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition Elantra Sport concept for the 2017 SEMA show. This eye-grabbing concept builds upon the affordable, OEM-level performance and design of the Elantra Sport and adds methanol injection, intake, exhaust and intercooler technologies, tuned suspension and full aero kit for “All-show, All-go” impressive looks and performance.
“The BTR Edition Elantra Sport takes the Elantra beyond its capable OEM-development roots without sacrificing daily drivability,” said Sam Lee, product manager, Blood Type Racing. “Building upon the well-developed Elantra Sport platform, powertrain and design fundamentals, we’ve given enthusiasts a new vision of where this affordable sport compact wants to go.”
BLOOD TYPE RACING ELANTRA SPORT CONCEPT MODIFICATIONS
· Torcon CAI intake and Pierce Motorsports exhaust system
· Engine management custom ECU Tuning by BTR
· Devil’s Own water/methanol injection system
· Re-stitched OEM-style sport interior
· Diamond-stitched floor mats
· SoCalGarageWorks carbon-fiber steering wheel
· SSR GTX01 19 x 9.5 +35 wheels
· Toyo T1 Sport tires
· HSD coilover suspension
· Pierce Motorsports sway bars, strut tower brace and chassis brace
· Fella Big Brake kit
· Diode Dynamics custom headlights and LED interior lighting
· Aerotek custom front, side and rear track-ready lip kit
· APR GTC-200 GT wing
· AutoArt body and paint work
· BASF Glasurit Arancio Borealis paint
· BTR custom Trunk Track Tool Set and custom full-size spare tire
