Plus four Genesis Coupe-based race cars.

Remember Hyundai’s stunning N 2025 Vision GT concept, revealed about two years ago? You can now take the driver’s seat behind its steering wheel and virtually drive it in Polyphony Digital’s new racing simulator, the Gran Turismo Sport. The game is already available for the Playstation 4.

The Le Mans-inspired beast is the South Korean’s entry into the game’s top racing class, Group 1, where it competes against rivals from Aston Martin, Bugatti, McLaren, and more.

More Gran Turismo Sport new:

“The N 2025 Vision GT is our ambitious take on what we think prototype racing could look like in the not-too-distant future,” Chris Chapman, Chief Designer at the Hyundai Design Center in Irvine responsible for the project, comments. “We’re thrilled to see it presented anew in one of the most visually stunning racing simulations ever created.”

Chapman also explains that the study is “a point of pride for Hyundai on so many fronts,” because it “effortlessly combines beauty and function as a racing car, and it boasts a fuel-cell powertrain that is as progressive as the bodywork wrapped around it.”

Four other Hyundai race cars are also available for the Gran Turismo Sport, all based on the Genesis Coupe and each tied to a specific in-game racing class. Those include the Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track (N class), Genesis Coupe Gr.3 (Group 3 class), Genesis Coupe Gr.4 (Group 4 class), and Genesis Coupe Gr.B Rally Car (Group B class).

Hyundai Genesis Coupe Gr.B Rally Car (Group B class)
Hyundai Genesis Coupe Gr.B Rally Car (Group B class)

The Gran Turismo Sport, "the best and most authentic driving simulator due to true-to-life graphics, authentic physics technology, and careful attention to detail," is already on sale and launches with 162 vehicles. Several different packages add exciting race cars – from futuristic concepts like the N 2025 Vision GT concept and SRT Tomahawk Vision GT, to classic vehicles like the 1987 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Pikes Peak.

Source: Hyundai

Hyundai lineup for Gran Turismo Sport

