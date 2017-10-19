A more stylish take on the Audi A6 Sedan, the A7 Sportback has been around for quite a while taking into account it first went on sale way back in 2010. Since then, it has managed to stand out from the Audi crowd thanks to its distinctive design, particularly the unconventional appearance of its rear end. More than seven years later, it’s still a stylish large hatchback and arguably one of the most desirable new Audis money can buy.

The end of its life cycle is right around the corner as later today Audi will take the wraps off the all-new A7 Sportback. Several teaser images released so far by the premium marque based in Ingolstadt have revealed the heavily sloped roofline will remain, but that’s not exactly surprising, is it? Intricate LED headlights and taillights are on the agenda, with the rear ones featuring a continuous light bar as seen on the flagship A8.

Speaking of which, the fullsize sedan has paved the way for a new design language, according to the four-ring company. Audi has made the promise to better differentiate its models, so here’s hoping the new A7’s front fascia won’t be simply transplanted from the range topper. The Prologue concepts have generated high expectations and there are reasons to believe the biggest Sportback in the range will live up to them.

The latest teaser video allowed us to have a quick look inside the cabin where the A7 will feature a touchscreen on the lower section of the center console as we have already seen in the latest A8. It will serve as a replacement for the climate control and other settings, while below it there are going to be a few physical buttons.

Little else is known about the sexy hatchback, but logic tells us it will ride on the MLB Evo platform like Audi’s crown jewel. It could grow in size to accommodate a longer wheelbase, which would consequently boost the amount of legroom for rear passengers. The heavily inclined roofline will certainly eat into rear headroom, but that’s the price to pay for having that sleek side profile.

All will be revealed in a short while as Audi will unveil the all-new A7 Sportback later today, at 19:30 CEST / 17:30 GMT / 13:30 ET. The next-generation A6 Sedan will follow in 2018.

Source: Audi