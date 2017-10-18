Formerly known as Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur GmbH, the newly founded Apollo Automobil has been teasing its Intensa Emozione hypercar for a few months and now it has published a fairly revealing teaser video to generate even more buzz. The attached 40-second video allows us to see some of the features the high-performance machine is going to boast, with the most obvious one being the massive rear wing linked to a central fin in the same vein as an LMP1 car.

Also interesting is the central exhaust system with three diamond-shape tips lending the IE a special look when viewed from behind, which by the way appears to be bathed in carbon fiber. At the front, a splitter and numerous flicks round off the extreme aero pack. Gullwing doors and center-locking wheels backed by AP Racing carbon ceramic brakes can both be briefly seen in the adjacent clip.

Inside the cabin dipped in red, there’s even more carbon fiber and a removable steering wheel like you get on a proper race car. A pair of body-hugging seats with quite possibly six-point harnesses can be noticed along with multiple switches mounted on the roof.

The video also gives us an opportunity to hear the glorious soundtrack provided by what is expected to be a naturally aspirated V12 engine generating more than 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and in excess of 516 pound-feet (700 Newton meters) of torque. As a reminder, the Intensa Emozione (“Italian for “intense emotion”) will be restricted to the track, so that V12 power will come wrapped in an extremely lightweight package as hinted by the abundance of carbon fiber.

Codenamed “Titan,” the hypercar will debut next Tuesday and will eventually be followed by a supercar with road-legal status.

Source: Apollo Automobil