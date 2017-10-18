Ok, the name isn't that great, but this six-seater is quite interesting.
Toyota is certainly going to town as far as its presence at the forthcoming Tokyo Motor Show taking into account it will have on display a multitude of concepts that will sit alongside production cars. The latest to join the growing list might not win you over with its name, Fine-Comfort Vehicle, but its peculiar shape is worthy of our attention.
While to some people this looks more like an elongated minivan from the future, Toyota says it's actually an attempt to create a new type of a premium sedan. Like the Mirai, the concept has a fuel cell setup and has enough juice for a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) based on Japan’s JC08 test cycle. Once you’re out of fuel, a full refill is going to take roughly three minutes.
The Fine-Comfort Vehicle is quite large as it stretches at 4,830 millimeters (190 inches) and comes with a substantial wheelbase measuring 3,450 mm (136 in). It stands 1,650 mm (65 in) tall and has a width of 1,950 mm (77 in). Thanks to its generous proportions, the concept can easily accommodate up to six people inside its futuristic cabin.
Toyota says its latest showcar has been shaped to mimic a diamond and rides on wheels positioned at the corners of the vehicle as the overhangs are extremely short. Although you can’t see it, there’s a full underbody cover to boost sound insulation and to ensure greater stability. An expansive glasshouse grants excellent visibility not just for the driver, but also for the passengers relaxing on those comfy seats that come with built-in footrests.
Getting in and out of the Fine-Comfort Vehicle should be a breeze thanks to the minivan-like rear sliding doors and also due to the absence of a conventional B-pillar. Once you’re in, it’s like 2050. An expansive screen covers almost the entire width of the dashboard while the unconventional steering wheel incorporates a large screen. There’s also a head-up display and it seems that various info can be projected onto the side windows.
Also at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show that starts in a week from today, Toyota will have on display the Tj Cruiser and GR HV Sports concepts joined by the new Century and a near-production Crown. The tiny Concept-i Ride featuring gullwing doors will be there as well.
Toyota City, Japan, October 18, 2017―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has launched the "Fine-Comfort Ride," a fuel cell vehicle (FCV) that envisions mobility in a low-carbon society with advanced utilization of hydrogen and renewable energy. The Fine-Comfort Ride proposes "a new form of the premium saloon" by employing a flexible layout unique to electric-powered vehicles and a large amount of available electric power using hydrogen as an energy source.
Toyota pursued further possibilities of FCVs through the development of the Fine-Comfort Ride. It offers excellent environmental performance by discharging no CO2 or substances of concern (SoC) while in operation, together with the convenience of a generous cruising range with a hydrogen refueling time of about three minutes. The characteristics of the Fine-Comfort Ride are as follows:
- Adopts a diamond-shaped cabin that narrows towards the rear, while being wider in all dimensions from the front to the center of the vehicle, maximizing the space of the second row seats and aerodynamic performance.
- Utilizes a flexible layout unique to electric-powered vehicles, adopts an in-wheel motor, positions the wheels at the very corners of the vehicle, and utilizes a body underside cover, thereby achieving high running stability and quietness suited to a premium saloon.
- In adopting the concept of "wearing comfort (being wrapped in comfort)," the vehicle embodies future mobility that provides additional value other than movement to the passengers and is not simply just a "ride."
- The Agent function and the touch display are arranged around the driver and passenger seats. The seats allow for flexible adjustment according to posture, and the displays allow the driver and passengers to freely access information. The seat layout can be flexibly adjusted, so Fine-Comfort Ride can be used as individual space or as a communication space for individuals.
- The Fine-Comfort Ride boasts quietness and smooth running and also makes full use of the large amount of electricity provided by hydrogen as its energy source. The interior features a full range of equipment, and the car can achieve a cruising range of approximately 1,000 km (JC08 test cycle).
|Vehicle Name
|Length
|Width
|Height
|Wheelbase
|Occupancy
|Fine-Comfort Ride
|4,830 mm
|1,950 mm
|1,650 mm
|3,450 mm
|6
Toyota is expected to display the Fine-Comfort Ride at Tokyo Big Sight during the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017. The theme for this year's show, which runs for 12 days from October 25 to November 5*, is "Beyond the Motor."
*The 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is to be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo's waterfront area from October 25 through November 5, with press days on October 25 and 26, a special-invitation day on October 26, a preview day on October 27 and general-public days from October 28 to November 5.