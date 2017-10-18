Special editions add new wheels, unique black trim, and more.
The 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 revealed its Halloween costume (or two) early this year. The ‘18 ZR2 will be offered in two new models: Midnight and Dusk Edition, both wearing blacked-out accents.
The Midnight Edition is the spookier of the two editions with an all-black theme: black exterior paint, bowtie emblems, and 17-inch five-spoke accessory wheels. The ZR2 Midnight Edition will also feature a black sport bar with LED lighting on the top and embedded ZR2 logos on the sail panels. While the Midnight Edition only comes in a black exterior finish, the ZR2 Dusk Edition will be available in any color available on the ZR2. Other than that, the Dusk Edition will have the visual add-ons of the Midnight Edition.
Although the Midnight Edition isn’t new to the Colorado lineup, this is the first time it will be available on the ZR2 model. Both editions build off of an already aggressive body with unique front and rear bumpers, hood, grille, and fender flare designs specific to the ZR2. Not to mention, a much more off-road capable machine.
The two editions will be mechanically identical to other ZR2 models. Unlike a typical Colorado, the ZR2 features a raised ride height, Multimatic DSSV dampers, electronic locking front and rear differentials, aluminum skid plates, and off-road rocker protection. Powertrains will remain the same: a standard 3.6-liter V6 or optional turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel engine. Safety equipment like Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning are also available.
Both models are set to make their public debut at the 2017 SEMA show on October 30 and go on sale sometime in 2018. No official pricing for either edition has been announced.
Source: Chevrolet
ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions Expand Choices
in 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Lineup
DETROIT — As the brand celebrates 100 years of building trucks, Chevrolet is expanding its midsize truck lineup with Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition and Dusk Edition models.
They were shown ahead of their public debut at the SEMA Show, from Oct. 31-Nov 3, in Las Vegas, where they will be part of Chevrolet’s display of concept and production vehicles.
The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition features an all-black exterior finish, black Chevy bowtie emblems and 17-inch five-spoke black accessory wheels, including the spare. The ZR2 Midnight also features a black sport bar with off-road LED lighting and ZR2 logos on the sport-bar sail panels.
The ZR2 Dusk Edition offers the same content as the ZR2 Midnight, but can be purchased in all other ZR2 exterior finishes, with black accents throughout.
“The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models offer customers even more personalization choices from the only company with three distinct trucks: midsize, full-size and full-size heavy-duty,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president, Truck Strategy, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a ‘one size fits most’ strategy.”
The Colorado ZR2 is effectively a segment of one, equally at home rock crawling, desert running or as a daily driver. It sits 2 inches higher than Colorado and features a 3.5-inch-wider track.
Performance features include an off-road suspension with cast-iron control arms and segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSVTM dampers. They are the first off-road shocks to feature position-sensitive spool valve technology, making the truck equally adept on and off the road.
Other standard ZR2 features include segment-exclusive front electronic locking differential, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, an aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and oil pan, off-road rocker protection, Autotrac transfer case, transfer case shield, four-wheel disc brakes, modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio and special off-rode mode setting.
The ZR2 is distinguished visually from the Colorado with an aggressive hood and grille combo and modified front and rear bumpers designed for better off-road clearance.
The ZR2 is available with a standard 3.6L V-6 match with a class-exclusive eight-speed automatic transmission or an available 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel offering best-in-class 369 lb-ft of torque.
The Colorado ZR2 also boasts impressive connectivity and safety technology: 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control and available Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning. And as with all Chevrolet trucks, the Colorado ZR2 is built with durability in mind, including a fully boxed frame, roll-formed high-strength steel bed and Duralife brake rotors.
At the SEMA Show
For this year’s SEMA Show, the ZR2 Midnight Edition crew cab will be shown with the 3.6L V-6 and feature Chevrolet Accessories and Chevrolet Performance parts available for all ZR2 models, including a bed-mounted spare tire carrier, Performance Air Intake, Performance Exhaust and all-weather floor liners with ZR2 logos.
The ZR2 Dusk Edition show vehicle is finished in Summit White and equipped with the available 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel, as well as a diesel-exclusive Performance Cold Air Intake.
The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models join approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week from Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the SEMA Show. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.
