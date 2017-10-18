The 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 revealed its Halloween costume (or two) early this year. The ‘18 ZR2 will be offered in two new models: Midnight and Dusk Edition, both wearing blacked-out accents.

The Midnight Edition is the spookier of the two editions with an all-black theme: black exterior paint, bowtie emblems, and 17-inch five-spoke accessory wheels. The ZR2 Midnight Edition will also feature a black sport bar with LED lighting on the top and embedded ZR2 logos on the sail panels. While the Midnight Edition only comes in a black exterior finish, the ZR2 Dusk Edition will be available in any color available on the ZR2. Other than that, the Dusk Edition will have the visual add-ons of the Midnight Edition.

Although the Midnight Edition isn’t new to the Colorado lineup, this is the first time it will be available on the ZR2 model. Both editions build off of an already aggressive body with unique front and rear bumpers, hood, grille, and fender flare designs specific to the ZR2. Not to mention, a much more off-road capable machine.

The two editions will be mechanically identical to other ZR2 models. Unlike a typical Colorado, the ZR2 features a raised ride height, Multimatic DSSV dampers, electronic locking front and rear differentials, aluminum skid plates, and off-road rocker protection. Powertrains will remain the same: a standard 3.6-liter V6 or optional turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel engine. Safety equipment like Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning are also available.

Both models are set to make their public debut at the 2017 SEMA show on October 30 and go on sale sometime in 2018. No official pricing for either edition has been announced.

Source: Chevrolet