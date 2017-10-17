As Ford prepares to replace the Focus, new spy shots reveal the wagon variant's development at the Nürburgring. This one has still tons of camouflage but reveals some fresh details about the popular model's revised design.

This test mule allows us to see different headlights on the Focus. The parts are a single housing with two tiers of lights inside. The section separating them is likely the turn signal. A sharp-edged border gives them a modern look, too. Once all the camouflage comes off, the Focus might be quite a handsome entry in its segment.

The Focus continues to have a wide grille, and there's black mesh inside. Ford leaves the camouflage off some of it, and this allows for a better idea of the shape. Corner intakes in the lower fascia lend a sporty aesthetic to the vehicle.

Ford covers much of the body with fake panels that hide the final shape, but the obscured taillights appear to be the final units. They have a much more simple shape than the current amorphous blobs, and the design furthers the Focus' move towards a more modern look.

This test mule looks quite sporty, especially by wagon standards. The body rides low over a set of black wheels with fairly low-profiles tires. The double exhausts add to the aggressive aesthetic.

Previous spy photos show the Focus under development with a big infotainment screen at the top of the center stack. For a further high-tech upgrade, the Blue Oval might offer a digital instrument cluster as an option.

In the United States, the Focus range would likely include the five-door hatchback and four-door sedan variants because Americans tend to prefer crossovers over wagons. Power would reportedly come from a complete range of turbocharged engines, but Europeans might still have a small naturally aspirated mill at the very bottom of the lineup. A hybrid version would be available, too.

Source: Automedia