Nissan is looking to gain some ground in the world of pickup trucks with a new ad campaign for its full-size Titan called no lazy horses. You may have caught the preview of it the other day if you happen to follow Nissan on Facebook, because the automaker did a freaking four-hour livestream of, well, lazy horses. Yeah, that seems a bit awkward.

Now, Nissan has a commercial that's a bit more befitting of the slogan, which you can watch at the top of the page. Obviously the approach here is humor, and to that end Nissan sent out a rather lengthy press release explaining this campaign, which you can read below. In short, the manufacturer is seeking to grab the attention of younger buyers through ads that are funny as opposed to being full of macho truck stuff, like you know, driving through mud or climbing hills. Oh dear, things just got a bit awkward again, didn’t they?

According to Nissan, Titan owners are “three to four years younger than the industry average.” The company also has retail sales data that says Generation X buyers account for 34 percent of Titan sales, and that Titan gets more Millennial buyers than the “two best-selling nameplates.” Right now that would be Ford and Ram.

The automaker says it’s relatively new to the truck market, though the full-size Titan has been around since 2004. It underwent a major update in 2015 and currently claims to offer the most standard power in a full-size pickup, with 390 horsepower from its 5.6-liter V8. The company also bills the Titan as having the best factory warranty for trucks, with five years or 100,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage. Titan sales have risen in 2017, but the numbers are still far below the likes of Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet.

Will this quirky marketing campaign bring more truck buyers to Nissan? The automaker did say the silly ads were targeted to younger buyers, but the same press release also says Nissan already gets a larger share of younger buyers. That kind of marketing strategy seems a bit off to us, but hey, we’re all about trying new things so we’ll just sit back and see what else Nissan comes up with to make us laugh.

Source: Nissan