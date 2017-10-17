The Porsche Mission E has been a vehicle long in the making. The first concept made its debut in 2015, and since then we’ve seen spy photos, heard rumors, and eventually received confirmation of the electric sedan’s addition eventual production. Now, new spy photos prove that the upcoming EV will look to retain the German marque’s performance credentials.

Spotted testing on the Nürburgring, Porsche hopes the Mission E can hold its own against some of its gas-powered competitors. Some of the same design cues carry over from the original concept, including the single rear light bar and the distinctive fascia, but the final production body remains a mystery. This particular prototype is finished in a glossy black paint job, and fitted with a number of triangular-shaped sensors underneath the body, providing feedback to engineers as to the EV’s performance.

10 photos

When it debuts in 2019, the new Porsche Mission E will be positioned just underneath the Panamera in the lineup, and have an asking price of around $85,000. The electric sedan will be available in multiple outputs, and will use the brand’s existing model designations, including S and GTS trims.

In concept form, the Mission E was powered by a 590-horsepower (600-kilowatt) electric motor that provided an estimated 310 miles (500 kilometers) of range, and sent power to all four wheels. A 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint was managed in just 3.5 seconds, and the concept was allegedly able to lap the Nürburgring in just 8 minutes. Porsche says many of those same performance credentials will carry over.

Leading up to the Mission E’s proposed 2019 launch date, Porsche has invested more than €700 million ($822 million) to establish a new assembly plant, and hire more than 1,400 people. Part of that investment will also go into the expansion of the engine factory and body shop, as well as additional funds to the Weissach center in development of the electric sedan.

Source: Automedia