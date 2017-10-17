Mitsubishi has released preliminary details about a modernistic concept car it plans to reveal during the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. The Emirai 4 study previews the company’s electric, connected, and autonomous technologies for the future, designed to “help reduce traffic accidents and contribute to increasingly safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly transportation.”

Since there’s still no specific information about the electric powertrain of the car, we’ll focus on some of its features, like the heads-up display with augmented reality, which uses high-accuracy locator combined with high-accuracy 3D mapping and positioning technology. The system guides drivers and gives directions even in bad weather and other low-visibility conditions, the automaker says.

As you can see in the attached image above, the concept has no physical side mirrors. Instead, the “crossed images display” function provides “clear 3D images of the environment around the vehicle and easy-to-see alerts in the form of vertical images.”

Meanwhile, the interior is monitored by a wide-angle camera, which alerts “potentially dangerous driving behavior” and ensures “safe and smooth switchover between automated to manual driving.” Also, the system controls the audio and climate settings to ensure a comfort ride for all passengers.

Another notable feature is the so-called “knob-on-display,” which allows the driver to operate various functions without distracting through a special sliding knob, located at the base of the infotainment system. An advanced predictive lighting system activates an illuminated indicator, projected onto the road surface to inform the nearby vehicles and pedestrians that a door is about to be opened.

More details, including powertrain specifications, are expected closer to the vehicle’s public debut, scheduled for October 27 during the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, so stay tuned.

