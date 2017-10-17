This is not your typical roadster.
Mitsubishi has released preliminary details about a modernistic concept car it plans to reveal during the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. The Emirai 4 study previews the company’s electric, connected, and autonomous technologies for the future, designed to “help reduce traffic accidents and contribute to increasingly safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly transportation.”
Since there’s still no specific information about the electric powertrain of the car, we’ll focus on some of its features, like the heads-up display with augmented reality, which uses high-accuracy locator combined with high-accuracy 3D mapping and positioning technology. The system guides drivers and gives directions even in bad weather and other low-visibility conditions, the automaker says.
As you can see in the attached image above, the concept has no physical side mirrors. Instead, the “crossed images display” function provides “clear 3D images of the environment around the vehicle and easy-to-see alerts in the form of vertical images.”
Meanwhile, the interior is monitored by a wide-angle camera, which alerts “potentially dangerous driving behavior” and ensures “safe and smooth switchover between automated to manual driving.” Also, the system controls the audio and climate settings to ensure a comfort ride for all passengers.
Another notable feature is the so-called “knob-on-display,” which allows the driver to operate various functions without distracting through a special sliding knob, located at the base of the infotainment system. An advanced predictive lighting system activates an illuminated indicator, projected onto the road surface to inform the nearby vehicles and pedestrians that a door is about to be opened.
More details, including powertrain specifications, are expected closer to the vehicle’s public debut, scheduled for October 27 during the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, so stay tuned.
Source: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Emirai 4 concept
TOKYO, October 16, 2017 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today unveiled its EMIRAI 4 concept car featuring next-generation driving-assistance technology, which is expected to help reduce traffic accidents and contribute to increasingly safe, convenient and environmentally friendly transportation. The EMIRAI 4 will be exhibited during 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 27 to November 5.
|-
|Heads-up display with augmented reality: augmented reality, using high-accuracy locator combined with high-accuracy 3D mapping and positioning technology, emphasizes road and white lane displayed on heads-up display to guide drivers safely even in bad weather and other low-visibility conditions.
|-
|Knob-on-display: an intuitive sliding knob enables drivers to operate various functions without taking their eyes off the road. Functions accessible via the sliding knob can be easily amended and consolidated into specified groupings, helping to simplify the center interior.
|-
|Crossed images display: a half mirror with diagonal LCD panel and vertical virtual image from another LCD panel provide clear 3D images of the environment around the vehicle and easy-to-see alerts in the form of vertical images.
Driver Sensing
A wide-angle interior camera monitors both the driver and the front passenger by detecting the passengers' heads and postures to alert potentially dangerous driving behavior and provides safe and smooth switchover between automated to manual driving. This system also provides comfort for each one by changing air conditioning settings, etc.
Lighting System
Sensors in the car body detect when a door is about to be opened on, which activates an illuminated indicator that is projected onto the road surface and another indicator illuminated on the car body, both of which help nearby vehicles and pedestrians instantly recognize that a door is about to be opened.