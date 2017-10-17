The hybrid coupe featuring a carbon fiber body will be built in China from mid-2019.
Just minutes after dropping a final teaser, Polestar has taken the virtual wraps off its first production car. A truly gorgeous two-door coupe, the Polestar 1 takes after the 2013 Volvo Concept Coupe as far as the design is concerned and is partially based on the SPA platform underpinning the big “90” series cars and the latest XC60. Half of the hardware is derived from Volvo’s SPA while the other half represents a joint effort between Polestar and Volvo specifically for this new product.
As a consequence, this is more than just a coupe version of the S90 Sedan, especially if we take into account the four-seater Polestar 1 has an ace up its sleeve when it comes down to the powertrain. The potent hybrid setup provides a massive 600 horsepower and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.
In addition, the unspecified battery pack has enough juice for an impressive 93 miles (150 kilometers), prompting Polestar to say the sporty coupe has the biggest electric range of any production hybrid out there. The body is entirely made from carbon fiber to shave off weight and at the same time improve torsional stiffness by 45 percent. At the back, it utilizes an electric axle with torque vectoring capabilities for more precise handling and improved power delivery to the road.
Performance numbers have not been released, but it goes without saying these will trump those of the Volvo S90 in the range-topping T8 specification. As a refresher, the hybridized sedan needs 5.2 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint en route to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). With a massive 200 hp and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) more than the sedan, the Polestar 1 Coupe should prove to be substantially quicker and faster.
We will have to patiently wait to see it on the roads as the company says production is scheduled to commence by the middle of 2019 at a brand new factory in Chengdu, China that will be completed by mid-2018. Later in 2019, a smaller model called Polestar 2 to fight the Tesla Model 3 will be added to the lineup and it will serve as the very first fully electric vehicle launched by the Volvo Car Group. Further down the line, a Polestar 3 SUV will eventually hit the market.
Between 2019 and 2021, a total of 5 EVs will be introduced by the group, with some carrying Polestar’s badge while others will have the Volvo logo. In order to put Polestar on the sports car map, Volvo and its parent company Geely have announced plans to invest 640 million euros (about $752M) in Polestar.
The company is already accepting orders for the coupe and will sell it online with a two- or three-year subscription plan. Dedicated showrooms, called "Polestar Spaces," are in the works.
Volvo Cars and Geely Holdings invest 5 billion RMB to develop Polestar
Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, and its owner, Geely Holding, today announce they will jointly invest RMB 5 billion (EUR 640 million) to support the initial phase of Polestar’s product, brand and industrial development.
The investment highlights the financial muscle and industrial and manufacturing expertise Polestar will have access to, and establishes the fully consolidated Volvo Cars subsidiary as a stand-alone electrified performance car company as it reveals its first production model in Shanghai today.
The investment will be used, among other things, to establish a state-of-the-art Polestar manufacturing facility in Chengdu, China, marking a new chapter in the development of China as a manufacturing hub for Volvo Cars.
This set-up will radically shorten the time Polestar needs to commercially launch its cars, giving it a strategic advantage compared with competitors. Volvo Cars and Polestar will also benefit from synergies in the development of next-generation technologies such as shared procurement costs, joint development and economies of scale.
With China as a driving force behind the electrification of the global car industry, Polestar will spearhead the development of new technologies and enhance Volvo Cars’ leadership within electrification and connectivity.
Polestar’s first production car, the Polestar 1, is a 600hp two-door, four-seater hybrid coupé. It has a pure electric range of 150km – the longest full-electric range of any hybrid car on the market. The electrified performance car will go in production in Chengdu in mid-2019, and will be closely followed later in 2019 by a smaller vehicle named Polestar 2.
The Polestar 1 exemplifies the inherent synergies between the Volvo and Polestar brands. Around half of the technology under the skin of the Polestar 1 is based on Volvo’s in-house-developed SPA modular vehicle architecture, while the remaining half is entirely new and bespoke technology created by Polestar engineers working within Volvo’s R&D department.
Polestar will also benefit from having privileged access to Volvo’s global and well-established manufacturing standards and expertise as it establishes its own manufacturing operations in Chengdu.
The Polestar 2 will be the first fully electric car launched by Volvo Car Group, and the first of a total of five fully electric Polestar- or Volvo-branded vehicles to be launched between 2019 and 2021. The Polestar models announced today are thus clear proof points of Volvo Cars’ electrification strategy that was revealed in July of this year.
Volvo Cars announced this summer that from 2019 every new Volvo-branded car launched will have an electric motor, making it the first established car company to fully embrace electrification and place it at the core of its future business.