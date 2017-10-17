Lamborghini has recently made the promise it will keep its V10 and V12 for as long as possible and it will avoid the temptation of forced induction. Various tuning projects have shown that both engines can perfectly accommodate a supercharger, with Novitec coming out with an impressive 860-hp Huracan Spyder as well as with a mental 970-hp Aventador SV.

The baby Lambo has once again received supercharged raging bulls, 794 to be exact. The German tuners at O.CT decided to take a coupe & roadster Huracan duo and fiddle with the 5.2-liter engine to extract an additional 193 hp. This massive bump is nicely complemented by a substantial torque increase from the series 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) to a whopping 597 lb-ft (810 Nm).

With the supercharger in place, the boosted Huracan coupe runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in only two and a half seconds, thus making it 0.4s quicker than the Aventador S. Not only that, but it’s also quicker in the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) task since it needs 8.3 seconds to complete the run whereas the bigger Lamborghini needs an extra half a second.

When it comes down to top speed, the Aventador S is still the king by being able to reach 217 mph (350 kph), but the supercharged Huracan is no slouch either, maxing out at more than 202 mph (325 kph) or just about the same as the standard model.

O.CT did more than just supercharge the V10 as it also installed a custom exhaust system lighter by 20 kilograms (44 pounds) than the stock setup. As a final touch, the coupe now sits on the tuner’s own 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

Considering the 5.2-liter V10 inside the Huracan is closely related to the one powering the Audi R8, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the supercharger kit can also be had for Ingolstadt’s supercar. It’s likely compatible with the engine powering the Italdesign Zerouno.

Source: O.CT Tuning