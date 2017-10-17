Unsurprisingly, you can also get the supercharger kit for the Audi R8.
Lamborghini has recently made the promise it will keep its V10 and V12 for as long as possible and it will avoid the temptation of forced induction. Various tuning projects have shown that both engines can perfectly accommodate a supercharger, with Novitec coming out with an impressive 860-hp Huracan Spyder as well as with a mental 970-hp Aventador SV.
The baby Lambo has once again received supercharged raging bulls, 794 to be exact. The German tuners at O.CT decided to take a coupe & roadster Huracan duo and fiddle with the 5.2-liter engine to extract an additional 193 hp. This massive bump is nicely complemented by a substantial torque increase from the series 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) to a whopping 597 lb-ft (810 Nm).
With the supercharger in place, the boosted Huracan coupe runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in only two and a half seconds, thus making it 0.4s quicker than the Aventador S. Not only that, but it’s also quicker in the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) task since it needs 8.3 seconds to complete the run whereas the bigger Lamborghini needs an extra half a second.
When it comes down to top speed, the Aventador S is still the king by being able to reach 217 mph (350 kph), but the supercharged Huracan is no slouch either, maxing out at more than 202 mph (325 kph) or just about the same as the standard model.
O.CT did more than just supercharge the V10 as it also installed a custom exhaust system lighter by 20 kilograms (44 pounds) than the stock setup. As a final touch, the coupe now sits on the tuner’s own 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
Considering the 5.2-liter V10 inside the Huracan is closely related to the one powering the Audi R8, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the supercharger kit can also be had for Ingolstadt’s supercar. It’s likely compatible with the engine powering the Italdesign Zerouno.
THE „TUNING HOBEL 2017“ by GRIP – THE MOTORMAGAZINE GRANTED TO SWITZERLAND – THE HURACÁN O.CT 800 SUPERCHARGED by O.CT TUNING
Oberscheider Tuning AG, located in Widnau in Switzerland, takes up the challenge for the golden Tuning Hobel 2017 - organized by Grip – The Motormagazine - with a Lamborghini Huracán charged with more than 800 PS. The German competitors – among others are an upgraded Ferrari 488 and a Ford GT with 1.099 PS – have been successfully held in check. The champion of the comparison battle is the Huracán by O.CT Tuning and thus emerges as the winner of the Grip-Tuning Peak for the golden „Tuning Hobel 2017“.
All interested parties are invited to watch the video on YouTube (O.CT 800 Huracán Grip).
Established in 1985 Oberscheider has devolped into an enterprise with approximately 50 employees. One passion of Oberscheider is the O.CT Tuning division created in 1994 with offices in Lustenau (Austria) and Widnau (Swiss). The evolution of performance enhancement, in particular in the field of hard- and software is the main focus. Another focus of O.CT Tuning deals with the compressor technique. O.CT Tuning offers brachial performance packages - including homologation - for brands of the VAG-group as well as for US-vehicles from the Chrysler-group.
Let's get the bull really furious – Huracán O.CT 800 with 805 PS / 810 Nm
With an compressor-kit, the Lamborghini - with the justifiable title Huracán - was upgraded by the tuner to the rating Huracán plus. Absolutely, that's what this beast is now. With driving dynamics beyond good and evil the bull spins through the tuning scene with a force of an hurricane. The 20 kg lighter exhaust system - adjusted to the package and the compressor – contributes a significant share as it converts the driving dynamics and the brute sound into an – as one can imagine - extreme cyclone. The in-home manufactured rims in the dimensions 9x20 on the front axle and 12,5x21 on the rear axle perfectly complete the exquisite tuning package of the Lamborghini. The acceleration values of 0-100 km/h in 2,5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8,3 seconds fall way below the Lambo's original factory settings. And the top speed ends somewhere beyond 325 km/h. The V10 compressor-kit is also available for the latest Audi R8 and enables it to perform the same data like its battle-tested „relative”.